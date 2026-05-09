BEECHMOUNT based Maguire Pharmacy is supporting Davitt's GAC with a £500 grant towards first aid kids.

The donation is part of the chemist's 40th anniversary celebrations in June. The kits will be available for all Davitt's teams at all age levels.

Pharmacy Owner Terry Maguire said: "Maguire Pharmacy has always recognised the outstanding work done by the community and voluntary sectors as well as the commitment of local sport clubs to improving health in local communities.

"The time and dedication of those who run and volunteer in sports clubs, particularly the GAA, is a statement of what a community is and should be.

"These selfless individuals give freely of their talent and time to nurture the next generation. Young people who participate from an early age develop not only fitness and sports skills but also important life skills and resilience.

"They learn how to keep fit, eat a healthy diet, manage stress, never smoke. These are the skills that help them stay healthy through their lives.

"I believe that organized sport is probably more important than medical services when it comes to disease prevention.

"Medical services, including pharmacies, where they are good at treating diseases, are not very good at preventing heart disease, lung disease and cancers, the big killers that reducing life expectancy particularly in West Belfast.

"I am delighted to support Davitts GAC to continue their work and I applaud their commitment to the local community."

Paula O'Neill from Davitt's GAC said: "The first aid kits are used massively on the sidelines from youth right up to senior level.

"There is always cuts and bruises to deal with. We have many people who are first aid trained who will be able to deliver the treatment.

"We are delighted to have the support of Maguire Pharmacy. It was something the club desperately needed and we cannot thank them enough."