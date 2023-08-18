EYE ON THE PAST: August 1982 – Divis Festival and boycott elections call

WE look back at the stories that were making the headlines this week in the Andersonstown News in 1982

Southern councils are Silent Too Long relatives complain

SILENT Too Long has called on several Southern councils to explain why they have never expressed concern about the innocent murder victims of forces professing British loyalty, yet at the same time have sent messages of sympathy to the families of British soldiers killed in the recent London bombings.

Set up in 1981 to highlight the ‘forgotten’ victims of the violence here, Silent Too Long represents relatives of over 750 people who were murdered by the British Army, RUC, UDR or loyalist extremists.

The text of the open letter to the Galway and Dublin Chambers of Commerce, Kinsale Urban District Council and the Royal Dublin Society reads as follows: “I am writing on behalf of the above Association which is made up of relatives of innocent people murdered by forces professing British loyalty.

“Your recent statements and actions concerning the London bombings are in stark contrast to the silence concerning the deaths of our loved ones.

“We are not trying to imply that you should not do what you are doing, but asking what is the difference when our innocent relatives are murdered or butchered?

“You can send money to relatives of British soldiers and replace seven horses which were killed in the London explosion and apologise to the British Parliament and people. Why do you not organise when our innocent relatives are murdered in such a brutal way by British Loyalists?

“I have enclosed a copy of our book which lists some of the atrocities which we have suffered continuously without one condemnation from your group. As can be seen from the book many of the relatives did not receive any compensation – unlike the relatives of British soldiers who get massive compensation.

“Many of our relatives were murdered by the same British soldiers who have never been brought to trial for their crimes.”

EDITORIAL: ‘It would be a supreme act of folly to give any semblance of credibility to the new Stormont’

THE latest British initiative aimed at setting up a devolved unionist dominated government at Stormont will be launched in October, when the Nationalist people will be asked to rubber-stamp another 50 years of blatant discrimination.

The English are nothing, if not devious, and they have succeeded so far with astute use of terminology in diverting people’s attention from the real meaning of a ‘devolved local assembly’. Words like ‘local control’, ‘assembly elections’ and even ‘devolved government’ itself have been contrived deliberately to confuse the unwary and cloud the true facts.

A ‘devolved local assembly’ means the return of a Protestant Unionist majority controlled Stormont regime, with all the connotation associated with its infamous predecessor. A quick glance at the antics of politicians in unionist-controlled councils in Craigavon, Armagh, Cookstown and Ballymena, should be sufficient to convince nationalists that nothing has changed as far as unionist politicians are concerned.

They are every bit as reactionary, and bigoted, than they ever were and it would be a supreme act of folly if the nationalist people were to give any semblance of credibility to the new Stormont by participating in any election for it.

Having succeeded so far in handing over control of this artificial state to the armed custody of the RUC and UDR the English government is now attempting the coup de grace with a so-called democratically elected assembly to oversee the mess it has created.

The new Stormont elections will take place, of that we can have no doubt, but if any group on the nationalist side of the community participate in these elections, let alone take their seats, they should be shunned forever as the pariahs they most surely are, responsible for the deliverance of their people into bondage.

Festival at Divis Flats

DIVIS Flats, notorious for sub-standard housing, unemployment and vandalism were built 13 years ago. The complex consists of 12 seven storey blocks plus the 19 storey Divis Tower on the main Falls Road.

Divis features in the news very often. Most items of news have been of a negative nature. After years of study most experts on housing are convinced that the only answer to Divis is total demolition. The Department of the Environment are very slow to accept this although at present the Minister Mr David Mitchell is discussing the future of Divis with the local residents. This in itself is a step in the right direction.

When all is said and done the most important thing in any area is the spirit of the people. In recent times, especially during last year’s hunger strike, community feeling and spirit hit an all time low. There was a fierce feeling of hopelessness everywhere and that was further complicated by the fact that the district was a scene of destruction and carnage.

A residents’ association was formed in August 1981. Among other things they set about restoring the spirt of the district. In 1981 there was a clean up campaign which was very successful. This was followed by the residents taking a stand against unnecessary and destructive rioting by our younger people. This month we have organised our second clean up campaign which will be followed by a festival week from August 22-29.