EYE ON THE PAST: February 1984 – Unity Flats and Moyard residents highlight housing issues

United front on Unity Flats

IN an unprecedented move, priests, community workers and residents have come together to press for urgent action on the dilapidated Unity Flats complex.

A petition, which will be presented to Housing Executive Regional Controller Billy Cameron next week, demands the installation of solid fuel central heating as an essential step in alleviating the massive health problems caused by severe dampness in the flats.

The petition was drawn up after the Executive stalled on a demand by residents that solid fuel central heating be installed before any other refurbishing work is carried out, and in preference to other forms of central heating.

Signatories are headed by parish priest Fr. Maguire and Dr. McKeown who has run the Unity Flats Health Surgery for the last 18 years. Others include Fr. O'Brien, Fr. Murray, Fr. Kerr, all priests in St. Patrick's Parish, Dr. Campbell, B. O'Hare, S.R.N.; A. McBrierly, Health Visitor; John McHugh, M.D., and Vivian Andrews of the North Belfast Resource Centre.

The full text of the petition reads: "We the undersigned welcome the decision by the Housing Executive to make Unity Flats a top priority area and their plans to improve the complex. In our everyday contact and involvement with the residents of Unity, we are aware of the problems with which they have to live, especially the effects that bad housing conditions can have on people's health. Lack of heating we feel, is a serious factor in the chronic dampness, condensation and fungal conditions prevailing in the flats. We therefore support the fuel central heating system to be installed in every dwelling. This option would be, in our opinion, the most beneficial in relation to health matters, plus the less costly.

Frank Dempsey, spokesperson for the Flats' residents, told the Andersonstown News that though there was broad Executives proposals for the area, there were differences as regards priorities.

He said: "We have carried out a survey of the 287 dwellings here in which 257 households opted for solid fuel central heating in preference to work starting on the dilapidated pitched roof. However, to date the Executive has indicated that they wish to carry out a refurbishing job on the roofs before they install heating.

“The Executive are also dragging their feet as regards the type of central heating. However, residents here have come down firmly in favour of solid fuel central heating.”

Moyard residents call for central heating

Conditions in homes on the Moyard estate in West Belfast are grim and in need of major improvements, according to the recently elected committee of the Moyard Housing Action Group.

Spokeswoman for local tenants, Eilish Bellew, stressed that a "whole string" of demands would be put before the Housing Executive but said priorities would be central heating and demolition of the five remaining maisonette blocks.

In a previous campaign, which reached its peak in 1982, residents of the Jerry-built estate wrung a number of concessions from the authorities, including the demolition of some maisonette blocks.

"This time," said Eilish Bellew, "we will be concentrating on the 86 homes in the estate. They all suffer from damp and need central heating. We are also calling for proper maintenance and urgent action on homes which are death traps due to faulty electric wiring."

The five strong committee appointed at a public meeting in the Matt Talbot Oratory on Thursday, 2 February is backed up by "a 20 member working committee." Already one meeting has been held with housing chiefs and the group is pressing for a meeting with Executive Regional Controller Billy Cameron.

"We were promised central heating almost 10 years ago," says Ms. Bellew, "but the housing authorities went back on their word. One of our main aims will be to stop any such backsliding in the future."

The new committee members are: Eilish Bellew (Chair), Desy Johnston (Secretary), Davy Wilson (Treasurer), Bridie O'Halloran and Margaret Keenan.