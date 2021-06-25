EYE ON THE PAST – June 1979: No fairytale as Peter Pan bakery closes on Springfield

End of the road for Falls bakery

THE closure of ‘Barney Hughes’ Bakery (Peter Pan) this weekend brings to an end over 100 years of unbroken service to the people of Belfast.

The famous ‘Barney Hughes’ baps became not only a legend in Belfast, but also the stable breakfast diet to generations of Belfast working class people. The amalgamation a number of years ago of the old Kennedy’s Bakery of Beechmount Avenue failed to halt the economic decline of both firms, and the final blow will fall this Friday night when the ovens cool for the last time.

Almost 400 workers will be made redundant, and all the plant and machinery will be put up for auction. Approximately half of the workforce have already secured other employment, but the outlook for the other 200 workers is very bleak indeed. The 40 bread servers who work out of the Belfast Depot have secured employment with Ormo, Mother’s Pride or Sunblest, who stand to do well out of the closure when Peter Pan’s 17 per cent stake of the market is shared out between them.

Peter Pan bakery at the former Barney Hughes bakery on the Springfield Road

The first hint of closure came a few years ago, when a survey into the bread industry here found that the industry was over-producing by some twenty per cent. Peter Pan at that time had about 17 per cent of the market, and the then Labour Government offered Peter Pan a golden handshake of 1 ½ million, to be shared between the workers and management if they closed and secured the market for the other bakeries. The plan was resisted by the management in an attempt to keep this vital industry alive in West Belfast, but with the fall of the Labour government this offer was withdrawn and the present government has offered the firm £140,000 which in actual fact will mean the workers getting a severance pay of £33 for every year of employment, and a considerable reduction on the original offer.

Eaton’s Bakery in Derry, a subsidiary of Peter Pan, will remain open for the time being until a prospective take-over bid by Milford Bakery in Donegal has been finalised.

Paul McGreevy presents the trophy to Paul McGreevy for St Kevin's at the Primary Schools handball competition at Beechmount Leisure Centre

Cultural theatre for the Falls

THE campaign to have an all-purpose cultural theatre built in the Falls Road area took one step nearer to realisation last week, following a meeting between the campaign organiser Liam Hunter and Arts Council Director Ken Jamison.

A public meeting organised by Mr Hunter and with the full backing of the Arts Council and the Department of Leisure Centres, will take place in early September. Invitations will be issued to all drama, music, Irish language and other cultural groups, but Mr Hunter was anxious to emphasise that the meeting will be open to all groups and individuals interested in the idea and, who feel that they can contribute to its success.

“It’s up now to the Falls people to show they want a theatre and to make it a reality. The Falls is entitled to this theatre.”

The Arts Council man showed a keen interest in the idea from the outset, and was particularly impressed by the signatures, letters, etc, expressing support, collected by Councillor Hunter.

He pointed out, however, that the significance of signatures, etc, could be exaggerated, and that it was important to find out how the grassroots viewed the project.

“It’s up now to the Falls people,” said Mr Hunter, “to show they want a theatre and to make it a reality. The Falls is entitled to this theatre.”

The September meeting will be held in Beechmount Leisure Centre, and the date and other details will be published by Andersonstown News.

Bernie Curran, Brenda McCarragher, Rosaline Hughes and Monica Gorman at the Lake Glen

Scoth an cheoil

EVERYONE who knows anything about Irish music has heard of the McPeake’s pipers and all round musicians. The family has been a life time in the Clonard area, and last September Francie senior was approached by some local people to start a feadóg stáin (tin whistle) class and so combat the wave of discos flourishing in the area.

Three years ago,” said McPeake Senior, “I wouldn’t have believed that we could have a class going. They’ve come from everywhere and we never advertised. It’s all done by word of mouth.”

“You’ll have to do something,” he was told and he did. Within a week the class had begun and soon twenty-five people, from all arts and parts and walks of life were gathering every Saturday evening to learn the tin whistle, bodhrán, pipes, fiddle, mandolin, bones, spoons, etc.

“We’ll teach any instrument,” says Francie junior, “and anybody, from raw recruits to those who just want to improve. And we won’t embarrass anyone for the world.”

Music lessons with the McPeake's in June 1979

The weekly class-cum-session has a core of about 25 dedicated performers, but sometimes this number is swollen to 40 or 50. The learners are divided roughly into two groups. Francie senior looks after the very beginners and instructs them in the rudiments of music-making on the feadóg. Then they graduate to Francis junior’s group, where they are introduced to the intricacies of piping, fiddle playing etc.

