EYE ON THE PAST: June 1982 – Shaws Road Irish school needs more mobiles

WE look back at the stories that were making the headlines this week in the Andersonstown News in 1982

The Caldwells and friends at Brookville Athletic Club's awards event

Mobiles wanted for Irish language primary

DO you, or your organisation, club, etc have a mobile hut to spare? Do you know someone who has? Could you lay your hands on the machinery necessary to transport a mobile hut?

If your answer to any of these questions is yes, then you could rescue Belfast’s Scoil Ghaelach from its direst predicament to date.

For, if the school doesn’t obtain two new mobile huts by September, then, for the first time ever, it will have to turn children away from its doors. The popularity of the school, where all subjects are taught through Irish, has rocketed to such an extent that the nursery school which started four years ago with seven children, expects to cater for 48 next year.

The Scoil Ghaelach has consistently been refused government aid and depends for its existence on the valiant fundraising efforts of parents and friends, and on the generosity of the public. This year £40,000 was raised to cover running costs, while next year an estimated £50,000 at least will have to be found to educate 140 youngsters.

The total cost of buying and transporting two mobile huts could come to well over £3,000 – money which the school just doesn’t have.

Sue and Ken of Smithwick's with Tommy Boyd at the draw for the Individual Inter Pool League competition

House raids in Lenadoon

During a six hour period on Thursday morning last, a large force of British soldiers and RUC mounted simultaneous raids on five houses in Dungloe Crescent, Lenadoon.

During the raids householders were confined to one room while soldiers ripped up carpets and floor boards, overturned beds, knocked holes in walls, and used pneumatic drills to break up cement kitchen floors.

The pettiness and abusive attitude of the raiding parties was shown clearly in one house where they insisted on emptying a fish tank.

Said one housewife: “My house was turned upside down. Skirting boards were pulled out, ornaments were damaged, the bathroom panel broken, an inbuilt wardrobe destroyed and holes put in a wall with a sledgehammer.

The British soldiers who had entered the homes at 5am left the area around 11am. A local priest was called to witness the scene of destruction and was astonished at the extent of the unnecessary wreckage during the raids.

An award to Seán Canavan, with Davy McGuinness, former world champion Rinty Monaghan, Mano Beattie and Tony Currie at St Agnes' ABC Boxing Show.

Brooke residents are up in arms over the roads

THE people of Brooke Drive and River Close are up in arms about the state of roadways in the area; and unless something is done soon, they will embark on a full-scale protest campaign to have the situation rectified. For over two years now they have been shunted between the DoE and the Housing Executive, both disclaiming responsibility.

The DoE now say that the responsibility lies with the Unit Construction Co. Lighting in the area is also causing a problem with one light between 19-20 homes. Independent Councillor Gerry Kelly met residents this week to hold a demonstration to highlight their grievances.