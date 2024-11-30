Beechmount residents hear positive message

BEECHMOUNT residents have come together this week to discuss positive changes in the area.

The meeting, organised by Beechmount Residents' Collective (BRC), included local groups and among the issues discussed were housing, promoting the Irish language and culture in the community and how to improve alleyways

"People felt heard, which is essential," said Brenda Gough from Three Sisters Gardening, which won an Aisling Environment Award at the weekend.

"The Three Sisters Gardening Community Group has been campaigning for a strategy to improve our immediate environment for many years and this was an opportunity to discuss the greening and development of alleyways within our district," she said.

"There is a real sense of unity and hope that is so badly needed. Disconnection has taken hold and the Beechmount Residents' Collective is working so hard to tackle this serious issue. It's a very exciting time, and we're looking forward to pushing forward with growing positivity which was evident at the meeting."

Conal Mac Mathúna from CATU praised the event.

"BRC have been doing fantastic work over the past months and it’s admirable and correct that they organised a broad meeting of community groups tackling a range of important issues," he said. "I think our collective struggle is community building, it was clear at the meeting that this was our core objective and we are all taking on a different element of it.

"From our perspective as CATU, we want to work with every like-minded group who is committed to challenging injustice in our communities. We are a community and tenants' union whose ultimate goal is universal public housing.

"We have been fighting multiple cases in the Beechmount area ranging from stopping evictions, winning back stolen deposits and providing support to our members. We want to be part of a broad progressive front which challenges the systemic injustices across housing, language, health and the environment."

Seán Doherty from Beechmount Residents' Collective added: "The meeting was a success and for myself was brilliant to see the community come together. We want to build grass-roots unity and bring much-needed resources to the mid-Falls area especially youth work as we are seeing a generation of youth being lost with no real leadership on the ground. We also want to bring bigger events and hope for a mini-festival for all to take part and enjoy.

"Over the years and the past few months it has not been easy for the group but we are glad it is all past us and we remain to be transparent to everyone in our community.

"The future looks good for the BRC and I look forward to working together on different issues that affect the people of the area together. We can be that change."

Beechmount Residents' Collective also unveiled their Christmas plans for December in the Parish Hall in Beechmount Avenue.