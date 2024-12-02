Tributes paid to Chloe Ferris (25) following sudden death in Belfast nightclub

TRAGIC DEATH: Chloe Ferris (25) who passed away at the weekend

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young West Belfast woman who died at a city centre nightclub at the weekend.

Chloe Ferris (25) was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Lux nightclub in the Dunbar Street area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chloe owned a beauty salon in Newtownabbey.

Another woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

West Belfast MLA, Sinn Féin’s Órlaithí Flynn, described the incident as an “absolute tragedy."

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the woman’s family and friends who have woken today to this unthinkable and heart-breaking news.

“My thoughts are also with another woman and her loved ones as she remains in hospital today undergoing treatment.”

Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan added: “Devastating news about Chloe Ferris. It’s absolutely tragic that a young woman has so suddenly lost her life.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Ferris and Dynes family and friends as they learn about this heart-breaking news.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police enquiries are at a very early stage, and anyone who believes they may have information that could assist can contact police on 101, or submit information online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

A death notice for Chloe described her as the beloved daughter of Declan and Sharon, much loved sister of Christopher, Declan and Barry.