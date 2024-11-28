Victorious Antrim girls told not to wear their county colours at Stormont

WINNERS: St John's girls Keela McAllister (U14), Anna Adams, Siobhán McGurk and Hannah Mead (U16) at the Stormont reception in their Antrim gear

YOUNG Antrim footballers were told by the Stormont Assembly not to wear the county's colours at a reception to mark their summer sporting success.

Girls from the Antrim U14 and U16 LGFA sides – including players from Whiterock club St John's – were invited to Parliament Buildings on Tuesday evening to mark their success in representing the county in recent Ulster and All Ireland title wins.

But as the young players excitedly prepared for their big night, they were shocked to be told that an instruction had been received from the Stormont Assembly that they couldn't wear their Antrim kit.

After the order was queried, however, the instruction was withdrawn and the event went ahead with the girls proudly sporting their county colours.

A spokesperson for the Stormont Assembly said the instruction had been sent out in "error" by a new member of staff.

Sinn Féin say they have contacted the Assembly Commission seeking further clarification.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly, who was behind the Stormont invite, said: "I am incredibly proud of the achievements of the Antrim LGFA under-14 and under-16 teams and thought it was appropriate that this was marked in the Assembly through a civic event.

TRIUMPH: Siobhán McGurk, Hannah Mead and Anna Adams were key members of the winning Antrim U16 LGFA squad

“The direction given by an individual Assembly staff member which stated that the wearing of GAA clothing in Parliament Buildings was not permitted was totally wrong and inconsistent with Assembly events policy.

“While the issue was resolved before the event and the Gaels were able to wear their county colours, this should never have been an issue.

“Sinn Féin representatives are following up with the Assembly Commission. The guidance issued was factually wrong and gave a false impression that these young Gaels were unwelcome. This should not have happened and we will seek assurance this does not happen in future."

An Assembly spokesperson said: “The Assembly Commission’s Sponsored Events in Parliament Buildings Policy is very clear that sporting attire is entirely appropriate for those representing their sport in an official capacity.

“In relation to a Member-sponsored event on 26 November, a relatively new member of the staff team contacted the event organiser in error. This was quickly remedied and the correct information was provided.

“The Assembly Commission is committed to providing an exemplary and accessible service and is proud to showcase achievement.”