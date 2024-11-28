St Joseph's Primary School welcome visit from Notre Dame Fighting Irish

PUPILS from St Joseph's Primary School in Slate Street enjoyed a special visit on Thursday morning from renowned ice hockey team, Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The college team are in Belfast to compete in the annual Friendship Four tournament this weekend. The team received a warm welcome from pupils and took time to teach the children a bit about ice hockey and answer their questions.

In return, the children showed off some camogie and Gaelic football skills to the ice hockey players.

Vice Principal Jim McCann also detailed a bit of the school's history and said he was delighted to welcome the famous team to the West Belfast primary.

"We are delighted to welcome the team to our school. The children have been so excited," he said. "They are a world famous team and we are honoured to have them in Belfast. The kids were great with their questions for the players too."

Paul Pooley, Associate Head Coach with Notre Dame Fighting Irish, added: "It is many of our first time in Belfast. I think it is a great up-and-coming city. There is a lot going on and I am really impressed.

"We have learnt about the history of Belfast and what went on here during the Troubles. We are using this trip also as a social experience for the boys.

"We are looking forward to the Friendship Four tournament. There is not much between the four teams. I think we are all quite evenly matched so it will probably come down to moments in games. We are excited to take part in it. It will be a lot of fun."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take part in the Friendship Four tournament alongside Harvard Crimson, Merrimack Warriors and Boston University Terriers. The Friendship Four tournament is an annual mid-season ice hockey tournament which has been running since 2015 and is aimed at strengthening links between sister cities Boston and Belfast. It is currently the only college ice hockey tournament which takes place outside of the USA, with the winners receiving the Belmont Trophy.

Games will be played at the SSE Arena on Friday and Saturday. You can purchase tickets here.