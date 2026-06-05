We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1985...

Editorial

THE first Sinn Féin chairman of a local council has been elected and the world has not come to an end! Listening to Unionist spokesmen these past couple of weeks you would have thought that the ground would have opened up and swallowed us if a Sinn Féiner had got into such a position.

Despite the token protests in Omagh, a Sinn Féin man has taken over and it looks as if the Council will continue much as it did before.

Granted, it must be a bit of a cultural shock for a dyed in the wool Unionist to have to listen to an opening speech in Irish from a council chairman, but this will have to be accepted as part of the slow learning process that all Unionists will have to go through before they finally accept that the days of supremacy are over.

Those citizens of the Six Counties who owe their allegiance to Ireland and its people, and to them alone, will have to be accepted as equals. The days of the old forelock touching Nationalist who knew only too well his "proper place" in his Unionist master's house has gone forever.

It is only when this finally sinks in, and it may take quite some time for it to do so, that we will be able to make some progress towards creating the type of society that all right thinking people long for.

The divisive labels of Protestant, Catholic and Dissenter must be cast aside and replaced once and for all by the common name of Irishman. Then, and only then, can we begin to live without the nightmare caused by Britain's imperial ambition in our country.

If this election in Omagh marks the beginning of that process then we should be thankful for it, whether we be Unionist, Nationalist or anything else.

Chip shops face closure

OWNERS of Hot-Food Carry-Out restaurants in West Belfast are up in arms at moves to dismantle their gas appliances and replace them with new equipment.

This week a spokesman for the angry proprietors said the run down of the gas industry could lead to prices being doubled in 'chippies' to cover the cost of new electric deep fry ranges.

Mr Emmanuel Neeson who owns the Hot Stuff Food Bar on the Suffolk Road, says the decision to close down the gas industry had hit proprietors when they were still reeling from last year's imposition of 15 per cent V.A.T. on take-away foods.

"V.A.T. has crippled us with turn-over falling by around 25 per cent," Mr Neeson said. "If we now have to install electric or L.P.G. three pan ranges, it will put us about £12,000 out of pocket. Government indications are that of this amount we can expect only 30 per cent grant aid," he added. "In such a situation it's the customer who will have to pay by forking out twice as much for his meal."

Mr Neeson said he could envisage the price of a fish supper doubling from £1.10 to £2.20. Hot food restaurant operating on Belfast Gas include the Palm Grove,the Red Barn, the Burger Bar and virtually all the Chinese restaurants. According to Mr Neeson, hot food bars throughout the Six Counties and in Britain had been experiencing a fall in business since the V.A.T. levy had been introduced. A recent MORI poll revealed that 7,000 full-time and 30,000 part-time workers had been laid off from hot food take aways over the last year.

"Bank managers will be reluctant to give overdrafts for new equipment now that our turnover is down", said Mr Neeson. "At the same time, fewer people will be willing to invest in new hot food bars for fear of getting their fingers burnt."

A spokesperson for Belfast Gas said the decision to close down the gas industry had been taken on 1st May.

"Arrangements as to when and where closure will begin and what type of compensation will be available have yet to be made", he said. "We can start on the periphery, such as Lisburn and work in towards the city centre, or else tell everyone that gas will be cut off on a certain date and advise them to replace their gas appliances by that time."

It is expected that it will take at least three years to run down the gas industry.

"Consumers will have plenty of time to make the conversion, and everyone will get at least three months’ notice before their supply is cut off", the spokesperson said.

SPECIAL OCCASION: The Mervyn family re-union dinner which was held in Hotel Greenan Lodge this weekback in 1985

Olympic Records to set the pace in Andytown

THE keynote of Andersonstown’s spanking new record shop, Olympic Records, will be a competent and speedy customer service.

Manager Gary Seaye hopes the shop, which opened on Monday, will cater for all musical tastes, though the emphasis will be on the latest and most popular sounds.

“We have bought in a wide range of music from heavy metal through rock and blues to traditional,” the manager said.

“Passers-by are welcome to come in off the street to browse around and even ask for a record of their choice to be played over the shop stereo.

Olympic Records will also provide an order service for the more elusive records. T-shirts, pop pictures and posters will be stocked over the coming week.

Meanwhile, Gary Seaye will be continuing his popular video service for weddings and other special occasions.

“We have been involved in making videos for four years now and I hope that through the shop more people will get to hear about and avail of the service,” he said.