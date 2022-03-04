EYE ON THE PAST: March 1980 – IRA vow to take action after upsurge in armed robberies

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1980

IRA reply to questions over armed robberies

LAST week the Andersonstown News carried an editorial on the robberies and shootings in the area, and queried where the guns were coming from to perpetrate these crimes.

We stated that the present wave of crimes was becoming intolerable, and that people could not feel safe in their homes or businesses. We also posed the question: Are all the robberies free-lancers?”

This prompted a reply from the Belfast Brigade of the Irish Republican Army, which stated that: “The first and main objective of the IRA is the removal of British Army and British influence from this island, but they cannot ignore the criminal element who are using the present situation to terrorise householders and business people for their own ends.

"They have had no involvement whatsoever in this wave of crimes against local Republican area. They can, and do account for all their weapons and personnel. The accessibility of weapons to this criminal element are under investigation at present, and they are following a definite line and will take action against those who are clearly identified in connection with housebreakings, car thefts and armed robberies.

"A number already have been punished, others have been told to leave the country. On most occasions, dummy weapons have been used, but obviously there are a number of real weapons about. We know definitely that one source of weapons is the British Army who see it in their interest to facilitate these criminals in return for information given about Republican activists, and at the same time, spreading fear in the Republican ghettos.

"We can assure the people that we are committed and determined to take whatever force is necessary to stamp out organised crime and deter those who are potential recruits to it. In two specific cases which occurred recently, the Shaws Road shooting, and the robbery at Casement, we have identified the person who shot Mr Gallagher but, unfortunately they are not available to us at the moment. When we do have access to them, the IRA will take the necessary action.

"Some known criminals who have committed crimes and been picked up by either the British Army or RUC are free to walk about shortly afterwards.

"In the Casement Park hold-up, we can state categorically, that we were not involved.

"Finally, the Belfast Brigade of the IRA state that they are in no way responsible for any armed hold-ups in Republican ghettos. We see it first of all as totally counter productive, and understand our own people’s abhorrence of it. People who, suffer daily from the British Army and RUC, must be protected from the further harassment of these criminals. This we are committed to do, and will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that adequate protection is given.”

Fr Matt Wallace makes trophy presentations during the Lámh Dhearg annual dinner in 1980

Sectarian attack in Twinbrook

WHAT appears to be another sectarian murder attempt in the Twinbrook area, happened last Saturday night and nearly ended in the death of a young girl from the Glasvey area.

This is one of the most serious in a number of attacks on Twinbrook people in the past few months.

At 9.15pm on Saturday night, a young 18-year-old girl, Annette Collins, was walking through the estate between St Luke’s Chapel and St Luke’s School, when a red mini drove past her. The car did a U-turn, drove back and stopped. A handgun was produced from a back window and four shots fired at the girl. Luckily the girl had seen the danger and was able to dodge the bullets. The car then sped off through the Cutts Road.

There were two other women and a child walking behind the girl when the incident occurred. The red mini had L plates on the front and rear, and there were four mature male occupants. This car had been seen in the area on three occasions prior to this incident.

In a statement issued this week, Twinbrook Sinn Féin said: “This very serious attack comes in the wake of a number of previous attacks on Twinbrook residents and repeated warnings from Sinn Féin for residents to be on their guard. It also comes in the wake of the sinister development of the introduction of UDR foot patrols in the area, particularly over the weekend.”

At the Andersonstown News awards were Paddy McCloskey, Patrick Slane, Gerry Malone, Pat Braniff, Róisín Maguire, Linda Flynn, Debbie Armstrong and Pat McLaughlin

UFO spotted over West Belfast skies

INDUSTRIALISTS won’t come to West Belfast, businessmen are at best reluctant, while tourists are unheard of, but it seems that visitors from outer-space are not so rare.

According to Damien Maguire, 11, and his two brothers, Dennis 18, and John 17, sons of Mr and Mrs Dennis Maguire of Glencolin Heights, we have been visited by unidentified flying objects twice in the last couple of months. With the aid of a powerful telescope and ideally situated on the high ground in the new Glencolin Estate, the Maguire’s and cousin Brendan Burns, 14, have observed what they believe to be spacecraft – or at least something that can not be explained in earthly terms.

Last Saturday night they spotted what they described as a ‘star-like-object moving across the sky'. Although they couldn’t see this UFO too clearly, their first sighting before Christmas lasted for about three hours.

“It was long and thin,” said Damien, “with lights flashing along the bottom. It came from over the mountain and remained stationary for about three hours,” he said.

“It seemed to be taking pictures and something was coming into it,” said John.

The boys are adamant that it wasn’t a plane or helicopter. Damien is a UFO enthusiast and he is going to continue to explore the sky for weird visitors to West Belfast – from outer-space that is!