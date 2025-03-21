EYE ON THE PAST: March 1984 – Dominic McGlinchey should not have been extradited

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1984

EDITORIAL: Dominic McGlinchey extradition

The President of the Supreme Court in the 26 Counties, Mr Tom O'Higgins, was appointed to his present position by a former coalition government after he had given a life-time of service to the Fine Gael party.

He was appointed to this very important position so that Fine Gael would have complete control over the highest judicial post in the State. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that it was to him that the present coalition government turned for a quick extradition order against Dominic McGlinchey.

In a profession noted for its slowness in dealing with even the most simple case, the haste with which McGlinchey was handed over to the British authorities verged on the irresponsible. We don't think there is another state in the world which would hand over a person supposedly involved in a shoot-out with the police and allegedly responsible for the robbing of hundreds of thousands of pounds without an in-depth interrogation and a prosecution within the jurisdiction of the state. That this did not happen highlights, in our view, the complete subservience of the present government in the 26 Counties to the dictates of the British.

In fact, this lack of backbone and general eagerness to please the British is symptomatic, in our view, with a yearning to be back in the bosom of the "Great" British Commonwealth which had succoured and nurtured them and their Anglo-fied ancestors for hundreds of years. That this extradition was a political move, there can be no doubt. Because like Gerard Tuite, McGlinchey could have been tried in an extra territorial court if they had so wished, but instead they opted for a piece of political appeasement. What annoys us most is not the fact that McGlinchey will be tried in the Six Counties rather than the 26 Counties, but that the judicial process which has so often been sullied in the Six Counties Courts for political reasons, should now be prostituted in the 26 Counties to the appeasement of the British. We believe that this whole episode has been a carefully planned operation agreed to by the British and Dublin Governments to circumvent the 26 County Constitution on "political" offences.

DISCO QUEENS: Michelle McCrory and Tracey McKee entertained at the Newhill Youth Club Disco this week in 1984 with Teresa, Tracey, Grace, Barbara and Una

Classes cancelled after British Army raid

A BRITISH army raid on the offices of the well-known Divis Education Project at Cullingtree Walk, Divis Flats, has been condemned by teachers in the scheme.

Seán Mac Corraidh, one of the project organisers, said destruction carried out during the raid was certain to disrupt classes.

"After our offices were ransacked in a raid last year, we were assured by an R.U.C. Inspector that raids of this type would never happen again. We were told they had the address of the project and all patrols would be told not to interfere with the scheme," he said.

During the early morning search on Wednesday, two large locks were broken and the front door forced in.

"A blackboard was torn from the wall and books strewn around the place," said Mr Mac Corraidh. "We will have to cancel classes until we can get this mess sorted out," he added.

Nothing was found in the raid.

BBC Irish slot is slammed

IRISH speakers and learners have reacted angrily to the news this week that the total BBC provision for Irish education in 1985 will be a meagre three-and-a-half hours. Indignant language enthusiasts last night slammed BBC chiefs for this "insult to our national tongue", claiming that the total BBC provision for schools in 1985 equals the amount produced for Welsh every three days.

Pádraig Ó Donnchú, secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge (Gaelic League) in Belfast said many teachers had been in touch with An Conradh about the BBC programme schedule which has been circulated to local schools in recent weeks.

"There are certain irrefutable facts against which this latest development should be viewed," he said. "Firstly, there are literally tens of thousands of Irish speakers in the Six Counties who are ignored in both T.V. and radio schedules. There are thousands more who know some Irish and, most importantly, almost all Nationalists regard Irish as the language of Ireland and wish to see it promoted rather than snubbed.

"Secondly", he continued, if we compare the BBC's attitude to Irish as opposed to their treatment of Scottish Gaelic and Welsh, we can get some idea of the enormous discrimination going on.

"For schools alone in Wales there are ten programmes representing some 70 hours per annum. Radio Cymru of course broadcasts about 52 hours of Welsh per week, and there is the Welsh TV Channel Sianel 4 Cymru. The Conradh na Gaeilge representative said that in Scotland there is at least six times more school programmes in Gaelic each week than there will be of Irish. "This," he said, "is despite the fact that six times more people here sit O' Level Irish than sit O' Level Gaelic in Scotland.

“There are, of course, other programmes on both radio and T.V. in Scottish Gaelic," he added. Mr Ó Donnchú said the BBC's efforts to obstruct the Irish revival in the 60 years of its existence had done immeasurable damage but had failed to extinguish interest in the language.

"Irish dancers and musicians should be aware that these activities are also overlooked in the BBC schedule. What is needed is a united push by all those who value our culture and heritage so that the BBC can be brought to heel."

The new BBC series of ten 20 minute programmes, is directed at 11 to 13-year-olds, and goes out in the spring of 1985.