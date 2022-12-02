EYE ON THE PAST: November 1980 – Victory for St Joe's and St Mary's colleges

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in the Andersonstown News in 1980

A mock prison scene at the Shamrock Club H-Block function as the 1980 fast continued into December

Catholic Colleges to stay in West Belfast

ST Joseph’s and St Mary’s teacher training colleges are almost certain to remain open, following a report issued by the Presbyterian Church opposing the proposed amalgamation of all teacher training colleges in Belfast on the one campus at Stranmillis.

The Presbyterians are worried that the amalgamation could result in a fall in the number of places available to students teachers for the state controlled schools.

The number of children attending Catholic schools is now estimated to be more than fifty per cent of all pupils attending school in the Six Counties, and the Presbyterian Church know that this trend is likely to continue.

This opposition from the Presbyterians, coupled with the rejection of the Chilver proposals by the Belfast Education and Library Board at its last meeting, would appear to make it very difficult for the British Government to implement the amalgamation. The Belfast Education and Library Board was not against the amalgamation on principle, but was of the opinion that the proposal to maintain teacher training facilities at the New University of Ulster and the Polytech at its present level, while cutting places from the training colleges in Belfast, was educationally damaging.

The training colleges are solely committed to teacher training, while the NUU and the Polytech only offer teacher training courses in addition to a wide range of other courses. The Board thought that the government was using the teacher training places to prop up the New University of Ulster which is proving to be completely unviable as an educational establishment.

Patricia, Margaret and Gemma Hale at the function in aid of Gateway and Glenravel Special Care School

Lensman has film taken from him by the RUC

LAST Monday morning an Andersonstown News photographer was sent to Armagh to cover the release of a girl who had been on the ‘no wash’ protest in prison. After the release his car was followed and stopped by an RUC inspector who demanded the film from his camera.

After some discussion, and the threat of bringing a speeding charge against the photographer, the film was handed over with the understanding that it would be returned in time for this week’s paper. The film was developed at Gough Barracks in Armagh and found to contain nothing helpful to terrorists but up until going to press the film has not been returned.

This appears to be another attempt to hold up the campaign being waged by the girls in Armagh Jail and to harass those active in publicising the facts about the struggle.

Function in aid of Gateway and Glenravel Special Care School at The Star

Strip searches after Armagh prison visits

AS part of its campaign to highlight the plight of the seven hunger strikers, Ardoyne Hunger Strike Committee has established a vigil in the area since 9pm Thursday 20th November.

It consists of a mock prison cell, identical in proportion to those in the H-Blocks – occupied by two people on blankets who are also on token hunger strike.

Above the cell a huge painting has been erected depicting an emaciated blanketman in a H-Block cell. Large street banners have also been erected in the area calling for support for the prisoners.

Ardoyne Hunger Strike Committee has reported instances of degrading search techniques being used in Armagh Jail.

Last Saturday several visitors, who were returning from a visit with a prisoner on protest, were stopped on their way out and subjected to a rigorous and humiliating body search.

The visitors were told to remove articles of their clothing, their shoes and their socks.

One visitor, a man, was assaulted by two extremely aggressive male warders. He was brought into a small fifthly, storeroom to be searched. His coat and jumper were removed, one of the warders then attempted to rip off his shirt, during which time the visitor was assaulted. The visitor refused to be stripped searched and because of his refusal he was threatened by the warders that he would have to do as he was told or else suffer the consequences.

The SO was called for and he also told the visitor to remove his clothing. This the visitor again refused to do, beyond removing his socks – his shirt had already been ripped off him.

We emphasise to all prison visitors that they do not have to be subjected to a strip search, nor do they have to accept any kind of degrading treatment. We advise them to oppose all such searches in future.