EYE ON THE PAST – October 1979: Women picket New Barnsley Social Club in equality row

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1979

Women’s rights talks in West Belfast in October 1979 organised by Women Against Imperialism

Call for All-Ireland plebiscite

THE publication of the Economic and Social Research Institute’s survey into political opinion North and South las lead to a renewed call for an All-Ireland Plebiscite on British withdrawal.

A group of interested individuals in the North have convened a meeting at a secret venue this weekend to discuss the setting up of an All-Ireland pressure group, along the lines of the old Anti-Partitionist League, to work for an all-Ireland plebiscite on British withdrawal.

A spokesperson for the group told our reporter that they felt that the time was right to exert pressure on the 26 County Government to implement their stated policy of seeking a British disengagement from Ireland by peaceful means.

“This survey shows once again,” stated the spokesman, “that the overwhelming majority of Irish people are anxious that Britain should withdraw and let all Irish people decide their own destiny in a democratic and civilised manner.

“We feel that the greatest obstacle to British disengagement at the moment is not the Northern Unionists as is often stated, but rather the weak stance adopted by successive Free State Governments, and their constant refusal to exert international pressure on Britain to allow a democratic solution to the Irish problem by opting for democratic majority rule in Ireland.”

The group also state that this continual flaunting of accepted democratic standards has led to violence in every decade of this century, and has resulted in thousands of deaths. They feel that this ongoing violence will continue unless their democratic rights are restored to the Irish people.

“We feel that this was the sort of campaign envisaged by His Holiness the Pope in his recent visit,” the spokesman added. “When he spoke of justice in Ireland and called upon politicians to show that justice can be obtained by peaceful means. Now is the time for all peace loving democratic people to stand up and be counted."

Those taking part in the women’s rights talks in West Belfast in October 1979 organised by Women Against Imperialism

Picket at New Barnsley Social Club

THE fight for Women’s Rights was taken a step further last Sunday afternoon when a group of women picketed New Barnsley Social Club in an attempt to highlight the discrimination against women practised by the club.

Ever since the club was founded about seven years ago, women haven’t been allowed admission except on Tuesday and Saturday nights. Within the last fortnight they have been admitted on Sunday nights also. Sunday’s picket follows an incident on the previous Thursday when fourteen women, complete with complaint forms from the Sex Discrimination Agency arrived at the club and asked to be admitted.

They were refused and immediately asked that the Committee sign the forms (the procedure is that both parties sign the forms). The women were told by a member of the committee that the club had ‘no facilities for women’. When told by the complainants that they would very shortly receive twenty letters of complaint under the Sex Discrimination Act, the committee man is reported to have replied: “You know what you can do with your letters.”

After Sunday’s picket the women entered the club and a member of the musical group playing there explained to the patrons the reason for the protest. One of the picketers, Mrs Agnes Walker, explained that all they wanted was the same rights as men had regarding the use of the club. As she finished speaking she was approached by a man who shook her hand and said, “I support you.”

The women, who do not belong to any women’s or political group, have announced that their protests will continue and they have issued the following invitations: “We women from New Barnsley call on all groups who support equal rights for women to come along to another picket on Sunday 28th October at 2pm. New Barnsley Social Club is situated on the Mountain Loney.

Ladies keep fit class at Andersonstown Leisure Centre with coaches Clarke, Rice and McShane

Objections to new cleansing yard

Residents of the Slemish Way area are up in arms about a proposal to build a cleansing yard adjoining houses in South Link.

They have collected over 200 signatures opposing the yard and have enlisted the help of ITGWU man Paddy Devlin in their campaign. A notice of application for planning permission appeared in the Irish News on September 28 and objections could be lodged until Friday of last week.

It was intended to build the yard adjacent to 2, 4 and 6 South Link on the left-hand side, near the junction with Slemish Way.

Two residents of these houses James Dobbin and Paddy Kearney first heard about the application last week and immediately lodged their complaint. They contacted Mr Devlin who agreed to help, and who sent the following letter to the Department of Planning. “I am presenting a petition on behalf of the residents of the South Link who wish to protest about the establishment of a District Cleansing Depot in an area totally unsuitable for an activity of this sort.

“The grounds of the objection are as follows:

1 Increased traffic hazards to children.

2 Possible attraction of vandals to the area because of the nature of this development.

3 The possibility of vermin in a built-up area adding to the health risk.”

The prime movers of this petition are Mr James Joseph Dobbin and Mr Paddy Kearney.

“I’ve lived here for over twenty years,” said Mr Kearney, “and I’m not going to stand for this. How would you like to look out of your front window at a cleansing yard? We’re going to fight this all the way.”