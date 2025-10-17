EYE ON THE PAST: October 1984 – Sweeping changes for schools to be implemented

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown New this week in 1984...

Sweeping changes in schools control from May 1985

SWEEPING changes are expected in the control of many local schools from next May onwards, when new regulations are introduced concerning the make-up of school management committees.

Following next May's local elections, schools will be obliged to have management committees of no less than ten people as opposed to the present system which sometimes had as few as six.

Proposals will be implemented for the election of specific individuals onto the committees, and for the first time both parents and teachers will be represented as of right. The new Committee will be made up of two parents, one elected and one nominated; one teacher elected by the teaching staff; two representatives of the Education and Library Board, and nominated representatives on behalf of the Trustees.

The school principle will also be a non-voting member of the committee.

For the first time also, all schools from nursery level to secondary level will be treated as separate units, with their own management committees. This should lead, not only to a vast increase in the number of school committees but also a massive increase in parent/teacher influence on the school committees themselves. We understand that plans are already well advanced in the maintained sector, to set up the necessary structure in all schools, whereby parents can elect their own representatives.

T’brook meeting on Irish nursery school

Naíscoill Chill Uaighe wil be holding a meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Brook Activity to discuss progress to date.

The Naíscoil, which opened earlier this month using the temporary premises of Twinbrook Community Flat hopes to obtain its own and more permanent premises in the not too distant future.

The Irish speaking nursery school was originally set up to cater for the whole Twinbrook/Poleglass area with the hope that a Bunscoil Ghaelach could also be developed in the area. At the moment, because of the temporary nature of the present premises, we are having to limit the number of children attending, however room can be made available for a limited number of children from the Poleglass area as all the children at present attending are from Twinbrook.

Anyone in the Twinbrook/Poleglass area with the hope of sending their children to the naíscoil in the near future is advised to put their child's name down now as attendence will be based on a first come first serve.

Parents of children who do not already speak Irish are also asked to attend one of the many Irish classes in the area so that they can help and encourage their children. Once again the meeting of Naíscoil Chill Uaighe takes place at the Brook Activity Centre on Saturday, 27th October at 11 a.m. and anyone wishing to contact the Naíscoil can do so through Twinbrook Community Flat, 1A Jasmine Way, Twinbrook.

Mr Terry Doran, ‘Dish of Ulster’ chef is congratulated by Ballymac proprietor, Mr Frank Cunningham

We're staying on Shaw's Road says Milestone man

THE manager of the Dunnes Milestone supermarket on the Shaw's Road has dismissed rumours that the store was in danger of imminent closure.

This follows increasing speculation throughout the Upper Andersonstown area that the supermarket had been bought over by a major bookmakers concern for use as a pool room.

Commented the Milestone head: "No definite decision has yet been taken on closure though there is the possibility once the new Dunnes store opens at Celtic Park.

"However, if they intend closing this supermarket they must be keeping it a very close secret as I haven't been told of any decision yet."

The manager added that the landlord of the shops at the Shaw's Road was also unaware of any moves to sell the store.