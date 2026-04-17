LAST weekend saw the Divis Bowling Club enjoy its 99th annual opening day ahead of the new bowls campaign for 2026.

It was a fantastic event with members new and old joining the commencement celebrations alongside the unfurling of the flag by president Elsie Best as the club looks ahead to its centenary next season.

Special guests on the day included Presidents Martin Short and Kathleen Bunting from Falls and Falls ladies clubs to mark the occasion followed by a great event in the club house following the flag ceremony in the Falls Park.

Members of the Falls Bowling committee stand with president Elsie Best