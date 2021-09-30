Falls Road Liverpool supporters raise over £1,000 for local suicide prevention charity

YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE: Falls Road Liverpool Supporters Club held an event at the West Club to raise money for Suicide Awareness and Support Group

FALLS Road Liverpool Supporters' Club have raised over £1,000 for a local suicide prevention charity in West Belfast.

The popular supporters' club held a fundraiser at West Belfast Sports and Social Club which coincided with World Suicide Awareness Day.

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland great Stephen Staunton was on hand to meet and greet fans as well as take part in a question and answer session.

There was also music from popular Cork man Kevin Murphy who has become synonymous with performing the club's songs.

The event helped to raise much-needed funds for Suicide Awareness and Support Group, also based on the Falls Road.

Ciarán McConnell, Vice-Chair of Falls Road Liverpool Supporters' Club, said it was a "fantastic night".

"Steve was a pretty down to earth guy and had time for everyone and made sure to get round and chat to all the supporters," he said. "From photos to autographs, he was busy all night.

SPECIAL GUEST: Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland great Steve Staunton answers questions from the floor

"I would like to thank the West Club for hosting the event.

"We have raised over £1,000 and there is still some more money to be collected.

"Suicide Awareness and Support Group do invaluable work in our community on a daily basis. Without this support so many families would be left in limbo at a very difficult time.

“They rely solely on donations so that they can carry on their very important work.

“I want to thank everyone who attended the fundraiser night and helped promote their cause which is a big problem in our community.”