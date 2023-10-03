Falls Road university college welcomes Belfast's High Sheriff

RINGING ENDORSEMENT: Dr Kyle is invited to ring the Colmcille Bell at St Mary’s by Prof. Peter Finn to mark his arrival to the College community

ST Mary's University College have welcomed the High Sheriff of Belfast to its campus, at a time when the Falls Road-based institution is celebrating 123 years of teacher education provision.

For St Mary’s, its educational provision all started in September 1900 when one hundred women from 14 counties across Ireland enrolled for a two-year long course of teacher training under the supervision of the Dominican Sisters.

Dr John Kyle undertook a walking tour of the campus, which has undergone extensive redevelopment in recent years and learned of the academic profile of St Mary’s as well as its international outreach. As a former Belfast City councillor he was particularly interested in the College’s approach to community engagement.

Dr Kyle was informed of a new initiative to introduce student teachers to the innovative practices of the business world, which is being rolled out through a partnership between St Mary’s and the Innovation Factory which is located on the old Mackies International site off the Springfield Road.