WATCH: Deerie Me! Santa sleigh hits PSNI roadblock

FESTIVE CHEER: The Santa sleigh tour has been organised by the Falls Residents Association

ORGANISERS of the Falls Residents Association Santa Sleigh tour have laughed off a “minor incident” after their horse and sleigh was stopped by police.

Santa, in from the North Pole for a dry-run for his Christmas global journey, had been touring the Hamill Street and John Street area to hand out presents to local children when he his sleigh was pulled over by officers on Monday night.

Robert McClenaghan, who has an insight into the thinking of Father Christmas, said Santa was questioned by police regarding regulations over lights.

“It was just a minor incident,” he explained.

“The police said they got a complaint about an animal on a public highway. The policeman then started quoting the regulations about not having a white light at the front and a red light at the back.

“The tour was stopped briefly but continued when the correct lights were put on.

“Everything is sorted now ahead of the next two nights on the Falls.

“I was thinking of getting Rudolph to come tonight with his red nose to cover the red light at the front."

Veteran community activist Robert said the initiative is all about keeping community morale high during the Covid crisis.

"It’s been a tough year for everyone," he added.

“The magic of Christmas is truly alive in the Falls with plenty of festive cheer."

On Tuesday night, between 6-8pm, the sleigh tour will start at the Frank Gillen Centre before visiting Cullingtree, Grovetree, Marchioness, Servia, Balkan and Leeson Street and finishing in Ross Road.

On Wednesday night, the tour will take in Stanley Court, Grosvenor Road, Distillery, Roden Street, The Square and Falls Road.

Regarding the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: "At around 5.45pm on Monday night officers responded to a report from a member of the public regarding a concern for safety of a pony and trap with no lights. Police attended and issued advice and guidance regarding the highway code and were content that the event was properly marshalled. The event was not stopped and was allowed to continue."