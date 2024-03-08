On International Women's Day Falls Women's Centre calls for ceasefire in Gaza

VOICES: One of the many protests in Belfast calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

FALLS Women's Centre will be using International Women's Day to call for a complete ceasefire in Palestine.

They will also be raising money for Medical Aid for Palestine and UNWRA with a sponsored walk up Divis Mountain on Mother's Day, leaving Divis Mountain car park at 10am on Sunday.

Susan McCrory, Managing Director of Falls Women's Centre, said: "As International Women’s Day fast approaches, women all over Ireland will take to the streets to protest on national and global injustices and inequalities.

"We at the Falls Women’s Centre would like to take this opportunity to extend our solidarity greetings to all women in struggle, particularly, those facing war and forced displacement.

"Today, the women of Palestine are calling for our support. After five months of continuous bombardment that has killed or injured over 100,000, and left 17,000 children orphaned, there is no relief to their suffering in sight. Sixty-seven per cent of all fatalities are women and children."

Susan continued: "240 medical facilities, including 32 hospitals, have been destroyed, 364 health professionals killed and 269 arrested. The health system in Gaza is being systematically decimated.

"Pregnant women are giving birth amid the rubble of their homes and communities. Caesarean sections are being performed without anaesthetic or pain relief.

"Babies are being buried under tons of concrete; many have died, gasping for breath, in incubators with their bodies left to rot. Untold numbers of bodies remain under the ruins.

"The women of Gaza live with the smell of death. Now the spectre of famine stalks the streets, while the starving are shot as they scramble for food. There is no safe place.

"Today, we urge the Women’s movement across this island to find its voice and call out loud and clear. Ceasefire now!"