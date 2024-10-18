Families to hear calls for legacy body to be scrapped at Belfast conference

FAMILIES are set to have their say on the controversial Legacy Act at a conference in Belfast this Saturday.

Organised by Relatives for Justice and the Pat Finucane Centre, relatives of victims of the conflict will hear calls for the Secretary of State Hilary Benn to scrap the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which victims' groups maintain is deeply flawed and not human rights compliant or independent.

Last month the Court of Appeal in Belfast ruled that the Secretary of State has too much veto power on the disclosure of state information by a commission investigating Troubles-related killings.

The Legacy Act was opposed by all political parties in Ireland. The Irish government lodged an inter-state case against the UK at the European Court of Human Rights over the Legacy Act, which is pending. The Legacy Act and ICRIR has overwhelmingly been rejected by victims and survivors from all backgrounds including by domestic and international human rights organisations.



While in opposition, the British Labour Party pledged to “repeal and replace” the Legacy Act including the ICRIR. However, the new Labour government is now insisting that the ICRIR will remain.

Speaking ahead of the conference at St Comgall’s on Divis Street this Saturday, Mark Thompson from Relatives For Justice said: “Despite their opposition to the Tory amnesty agenda, and pledge to 'repeal and replace’ the Legacy Act if elected to power, Labour has accepted the Tory baton and are pushing forward purely in the interests of the British state denying the rights of all victims to independent investigations and accountability.

“We encourage families to attend the conference and make their voices heard in respect to the Legacy Act and the discredited ICRIR.”

The conference starts at 10.30am and runs until 1.20pm with a light lunch.

Those attending are asked to register with Relatives for Justice by calling the offices 02890627171 or by emailing adminrfj@relativesforjustice.com