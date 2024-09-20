Families call for legacy body to be scrapped after Court of Appeal ruling

POIGNANT: During today's protest outside the law courts in Belfast, the shoes of many victims of the conflict were laid out on the pavement

BEREAVED families have welcomed a ruling at the Court of Appeal today that the Secretary of State has too much veto power on the disclosure of state information to a commission investigating Troubles-related killings.

Relatives of victims of the conflict had lodged a legal challenge against the controversial Legacy Act on the grounds that it and its associated Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) is not human rights complaint or independent.

The new Labour government had said that it will repeal parts of the Legacy Act but would keep the ICRIR.

On Friday morning, families gathered outside the law courts in Belfast ahead of the judgement.

Following the ruling, Relatives for Justice called for the ICRIR to be scrapped.

"We have consistently cautioned against the Legacy Act, which grants the Secretary of State excessive veto powers over the ICRIR’s functioning and disclosure. We have also raised concerns about the legislation’s framework violating human rights and failing to fulfil the state’s legal obligations," the victims' group said.

"Legal debates aside, today was a victory for families. They have been let down too many times and don’t need another failed process controlled by British self-interests. Today’s judgement vindicates those victims' families who largely opposed the Legacy Act and the ICRIR."

RFJ called on Declan Morgan to step down, as the ICRIR's Chief Commissioner had previously pledged to resign if the Legacy Act was found to lack human rights compliance.

"The ICRIR is not human rights compliant, it’s not trusted by families, and therefore, it must be scrapped without further delay.

Outside the law courts this morning

North Belfast MP John Finucane said the ruling from the Court of Appeal is a vindication for the families.

“This body was established under the cynical Tory British government which pressed ahead with their cruel Legacy Act against the wishes of victims and families," said the Sinn Féin man. "These concerns, alongside the ICRIR’s inability to receive the buy-in from families and to deliver for them have been known for some time.

“The new British government inherited the problems of the Legacy Act. But their delay in legislating for the 2014 Stormont House Agreement, and continuing the policy of ignoring families’ concerns will mean this legislation and this body will be a problem they will own.

“I would call on the British government to listen to families' concerns, note today’s ruling and work with everyone here together on an agreed way forward for legacy, based on Stormont House."