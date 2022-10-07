Family and friends come together to remember Vera

A FUN day and plaque unveiling has been held in memory of scout leader Vera McElroy.

23rd Antrim Scouts came together at the Scouting Area at St Colman's Derriaghy to remember their much loved and much missed Group Leader who died in December 2020.

Originally from Lenadoon, Vera, with her husband Michael, had been the beating heart behind 23rd Antrim Scouts since it started in 1997. She was one of the founding members and it became her lifelong passion. She served as Beaver Leader, Scout Leader and Group Leader as well as contributing at county and national level.

The day embodied all that Vera brought to scouting: a sense of fun, ways to express yourself and develop skills, ways to bond as a group by playing and working together. There were games and bouncy castles; there were craft activities where each member decorated a stone to be placed with the memorial plaque; there were smores and a barbecue and the day finished with all sections and leaders taking part in a drumming activity. As we looked at the display of photos over the years watching many of us grow up and age, Vera’s smile shone widely for all.

Members of Vera’s family joined us for the unveiling of the memorial plaque. Johnny, the scout section leader, recounted tales of camps and activities. Vera demonstrating lashings and then testing them by sitting on the structure she had built only for it to break and she tumbled onto the ground. When she stopped laughing, she pointed out that the lashings had held but the wood broke! He told us of camps and hikes and of Vera’s infectious laughter which we could feel echoing around the grounds that day.

Vera's family at the plaque unveiling

There are many young people who owe a lot to the skills they learnt under Vera’s guidance. Many application forms and interviews were successful because of the team working, communication and problem-solving skills developed in scouting. It was a tribute to Vera how many past and present members turned up to give a socially distanced guard of honour at her funeral in December 2020.

Vera’s wide smile and hearty laugh were never far away and are sorely missed. She was lovingly supported by her husband Michael in life and in scouting. It was a fitting tribute to Vera to have a wonderful day with all sections coming together enjoying the sense of community scouting brings.

Vera is remembered by her husband Michael, their family circle and all her scouting family.