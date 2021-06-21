Abused at Muckamore, disabled Laura made fresh start in Glen Road home, until they ceded her courtyard space (to park cars)

THE FAMILY of a victim of institutional abuse in Muckamore Abbey Hospital are calling for her and other residents of a Glen Road supported living complex to have access to a courtyard at the side of the property reinstated.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Laura Sharp's father Mark explained that his daughter was in Muckamore Abbey for 16 years and was abused there.



“She moved into the Mews Supported Living in March 2018," he said. "The first 18 months were brilliant. She had this outdoor space but in November 2019 the management changed and that space was taken off them and is now being used as a car park.



“We have been fighting with the Health Trust and the Cedar Foundation for over a year now. Our daughter was basically locked in her apartment for 23 and a half hours a day because they don’t have access to this space.”



Consisting of 12 homes, the Mews is sited in the grounds of the former Dympna House and was commissioned to resettle adults with serious learning disabilities and mental health issues from Muckamore Abbey, some of whom had been institutionalised for over 30 years.



The local family say that they have been given numerous reasons as to why the residents no longer have access to the area, including a claim that it is used for service vehicles and bin lorries.



“We were eventually told that there weren't enough parking spaces. When we were told this, we spoke to the Parish Priest at nearby St Teresa’s Parish who said the staff could park there for a small fee which we as a family offered to cover,” Mark said.



Laura's mother Marjorie added: “This didn’t help over Covid. It’s not even to do with social distancing as all the residents could not use the space at the same time anyhow.



“For the likes of birthday parties they have a big room and they can only have a couple of residents together at a time for various reasons.”



Laura returned to the family home on Christmas Eve where she has been living since.