Fantastic deals at SuperValu in the Dairy Farm

AT SuperValu Dairy Farm, we are delighted to serve our local community while providing fantastic value across a wide variety of ranges – from fresh to chilled, bakery and off licence.

Following our major refurbishment in 2022, customers can enjoy a brighter and more modern shopping environment and be sure to check out our new Good Food Locally Sourced range, with great value mix and match offers across a wide selection of meal solutions.

We have hundreds of special offers across the store with substantial savings to be made, including almost 50 fantastic deals in SuperValu’s Big Brand Sale which runs until 28th September, while our 500-strong own brand range is up to 40% cheaper than better known brands.

Pick up freshly baked items from our in-store bakery, or if you’re in need of a coffee fix, don’t forget to visit our Frank and Honest Coffee dock – it’s the most popular coffee-to-go across the Island of Ireland!

Store manager James Brennan said: “We have been proud to serve the local community for many years and know many of our customers well. With a great range, value, and excellent service, we look forward to continuing to provide shoppers with the best products and value on their doorstep.”