Fear of losing children prevents mums reporting mental health problems

THE fear of having their children taken away prevents many mothers with mental health problems from coming forward for help, a conference in Belfast has heard.

The north has the highest rate of children on the Child Protection Register in the UK. The stigma surrounding mental health can create a barrier for women seeking support for fear of the consequences, according to speakers from the Maternity Advocacy and Support (Mas) Project, which has worked with hundreds of mothers in the region.

The ‘Supporting Women, Reducing Stigma’ conference at the Shankill Shared Women’s Centre was organised by the Mas Project to highlight the importance of a trauma informed supportive approach and early intervention.

Clare Anderson, the Women’s Resource and Development Agency’s Mas Project Coordinator said that many mothers have told them about their fear of having their children taken away. This has been an essential part of the project, helping women seek the help they require as quickly as possible.

“For so long there has been so much stigma in maternal mental health and the societal expectation for women to be okay because they are mothers," she said. "When mothers are not okay, it is essential that they receive compassionate support at the right time.

“Fear of disclosure can cause more harm and deterioration. We are highlighting the need for trauma-informed support and an understanding that supporting women, rather than stigmatising them, will lead to better outcomes."

The conference, which took place during Maternal Mental Health Week, included contributions from the Children’s Commissioner, Chris Quinn and health experts working in the field of perinatal mental health.

Speakers praised the good early intervention practice developing in the north but also addressed the challenges that women face in disclosing a maternal mental health problem and explored ways to produce better outcomes for mums who are facing additional challenges.

They spoke of using a trauma-informed approach for all services working with women in the perinatal period. This is a way of working that recognizes the impact of trauma on individuals and aims to create safe, supporting environments to prevent retraumatisation. This is essential when working with women who have additional challenges and may be reluctant to engage with services.

IN ATTENDANCE: Gráinne Beattie, Kathy Scullion, Jennifer Wright, Grace Kelly, Bernadetta Viana, Clare Anderson, Chris Quinn, Letitia Fitzpatrick, Hannah Brown and Joanne Dougan

Children’s Commissioner Chris Quinn called on the government to expedite the development and opening of a Mother and Baby Unit, describing as ‘deeply concerning’ that the north is the only jurisdiction without such a facility in the UK.

He added: “Too often, stigma, fear, and fragmented services prevent women from seeking help. We must break these barriers. The MAS Project and other community initiatives show how self-advocacy, continuity of care, and compassionate, culturally aware support empower women and protect children.

“We echo the urgent need for systemic change as called for in the Mary Renfrew Review and the Ray Jones Review. It’s time to move beyond a crisis-driven, protection-first model and shift toward supportive, family-focused services, where women are not punished for struggling but lifted-up to heal and build healthy, supportive family lives.”

The Think Family Approach, which considers the wider whole-family situation to build on individual strengths and tailor support, is another key to better treatment.

Hannah Brown, Think Family Senior Social Work Practitioner, Belfast Trust, said: “This model helps us to have supportive conversations with women with mental illness and their families, providing a better understanding of their experience of mental health, the potential impact on parenting and how best to support a family during what can be a challenging time.”

Jennifer Wright, Young Mum’s Maternal Advocacy and Support Project Worker, who works with mothers aged 16-25, said that providing opportunities for social connections with peers can reduce isolation and loneliness and offer activities and workshops that improve mental health, promote emotional wellbeing and encourage personal development.

She said: “Research tells us that young mothers aged 25 and under have been identified as being at particularly high risk of experiencing mental illness in the perinatal period, with postnatal depression up to twice as prevalent in teenage mothers compared to those over 20.

“We know that early intervention is key when it comes to maternal mental health, and we know the link between maternal mental health and infant mental health. Young Mums Mas is vital for young women with social complexities who are often not picked up by specialist teams and fearful of reaching out for support from statutory services.”