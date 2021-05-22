SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Flowers for all occasions from Annie The Florist

FROM Roses to Lilies, Orchids to Forget-me-nots there are flowers for all occasions. For many, they are a way of saying "thank you", "I love you" or even "I’m sorry".



While we may have become accustomed to a trip to the local florist when we have been searching for a gift or something to brighten up our home, local florist Annemarie Steele has cut out the overheads of having a store by launching her new business Annie The Florist on social media.



By working from home, Annemarie has been able to forward those savings on to her customers which means you can now get those beautiful bouquets at bargain prices



Annemarie says she saw a gap in the market and seized the opportunity. She saw the trend towards shopping online and on social media platforms and decided to take the plunge by bringing her floral flair to the web.



Launching a business on social media during a worldwide pandemic hasn’t been an easy journey, but Annemarie has remained resilient throughout and hopes that the easing of restrictions will bring with it an opportunity to showcase her talents at weddings and other big events



Not only can Annemarie design, make and deliver beautiful bespoke arrangements, she has also been teaching others the art of floristry through online workshops. "These workshops can be tailored to suit any group, from hen parties to staff team building," says Annemarie who hopes the easing of restrictions will allow these workshops to move from online to in-person.



To see some of Annemarie’s work, to place an order or to enquire about the floristry workshops check out Annie The Florist on Facebook.