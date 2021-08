FÉILE 2021: Pic of the day - Fab Frances

STAR: One of Ireland's best-loved and most enduring artists, Frances Black entertained fans at the Devenish Complex on Tuesday night. She was supported on stage by her daughter, Aoife Scott – fresh from her performance of 'Grace' with Róisín O at last Friday's Féile fight night in the Falls Park.

