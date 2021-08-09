FÉILE 2021: WATCH – Singing duo perform the most exhilarating version of Grace before Conlan fight

MIXING music and sport has long been a successful combination, and none-more successful than the amazing spectacle performed last Friday night at Falls Park in Belfast.

Just before the pride of Belfast, Michael Conlan, took to the ring to put on the fight of his career, singers Róisín O and Aoife Scott took to the stage to perform the boxers’ favourite Irish ballad.

Famed for his entrances, their spine-tingling rendition of ‘Grace’ has been Conlan’s chosen song for his ring walk since his professional debut in Madison Square Gardens in 2017, but was performed for the very first time live on Friday night.

Both hugely successful singers in their own right, it’s a rare occasion they would perform together, but Friday was the exception, with Michael himself at the centre of their decision.

Speaking about the decision Aoife Scott said:

“This was a special night for Michael and when he asked if we could perform it live, it was an honour to do it. Especially in West Belfast in front of a capacity crowd. We all have a mutual respect and bond that has developed between us and all our careers, one which continues to go from strength to strength.

"Friday night will forever be a cherished memory. I’m really delighted for both Michael and Jamie and all the team at Conlan Boxing.”

It was also the first time in 18 long months that the performers had entertained such a massive audience. Over 7,000 fans, at the event run by Féile an Phobail, gave a thunderous reaction as the singers took to the stage, before raising their phones high and singing along in harmony with Róisín O and Aoife Scott.

Michael Conlan, who went onto secure the WBA interim featherweight world title over TJ Doheny on the night, admits this is his, and his mothers’ favourite song. Conlan can also be seen in the video showing his own delight at the performance, giddily repeating “Unbelievable”... “Unbelievable” as the two singers moved brilliantly through their a cappella version of this well-known Irish ballad.

Speaking about the moment on stage Róisín O said: “Standing on the stage singing our version of ‘Grace’ in Falls Park for such an amazing local Irish boxer like Mick will be a memory that stays with me forever. There’s nothing quite like hearing over 7,000 people singing along with you again.

"I hope to see the same happening for all musicians in Ireland in the coming weeks.”

Aoife Scott added: “For us to perform after such a long 18 months of no music and the impact that has had on musicians and the arts and support crew across the board, this night has given me renewed hope that we can all return to living, working and performing in a fuller capacity in the near future in a safe and productive way.”