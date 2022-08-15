FÉILE 2022: Thousands sing along to Friday night headliners Kneecap

THOUSANDS attended Friday night’s Féile concert which saw rap lovers from all over the country flock to see Gaelgeoir headliners Kneecap live in the Falls Park.

The West Belfast duo and DJ took to the stage at 11.30pm to rapturous applause.

Kneecap sing Cearta.



The thousands in the Falls Park are absolutely loving this concert.



Another enormous Féile night! pic.twitter.com/jis8XNOp9s — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 12, 2022

Fans of the Irish language rap group sang along into the early hours, the Irish and English languages fluidly intertwined in their lyrics.

Organisers of the Féile said Kneecap’s performance was one of the best ever at the festival and that the crowd helped to make it a special night.

The group are now in Budapest to play the Sziget Festival, one of Europe’s most famous summer fests.

Record numbers attended the weekend of music which was branded a huge success.

The night included a range of prominent Irish voices including Imelda May, Damien Dempsey, Dea Matrona, Fiona Beaven and The Gold Tips.

On Twitter, Dubliner Imelda May expressed her pleasure at playing the Féile this year.

‘‘Belfast you were great last night! Was good to be back at Féile.

We danced under a golden moon at the foot of Black Mountain. The vibes were vivid.’’

Another massive Féile concert audience at the Falls Park tonight for Imelda May live! pic.twitter.com/RuXLRysbUG — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 12, 2022

The singer performed a set of her own songs as well as covers of The Undertones' ‘Teenage Kicks’ and Soft Cell’s ‘Tainted Love’ which sent the crowd wild.

In between acts, Q Radio’s Ryan Hand provided plenty of music to keep everybody dancing and enjoying themselves.