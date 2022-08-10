Féile 2022: The sun is shining – plan your day around Wednesday's events

MUSIC: Wednesday is promising to be full of music, including a performance by Dan McCabe at the Devenish at 7pm

NOW fully into the Féile swing, Wednesday is promising to be another brilliant day full of music, dance, cultural expression and some very interesting talks.

Today's highlights include the numerous Féile Trad Trails which are happening all over Belfast if you fancy a dose of authentic traditional Irish Music.

There is also a photography session with award-winning photo-journalist Mal McCann at Divis Mountain, where Mal will show how to get award-winning snaps with your iPhone/Smartphone.

Talks today include some excellent topics, from a discussion with women from Falls Road Women's Centre, to talks on the historical legacies of the Irish Civil War, to how the Israeli government are silencing Palestinian voices on Social Media to further their agenda of apartheid.

Tonight at 7pm St Mary's will also host West Belfast Talks Back featuring journalists, and politicians who will be there to answer any burning questions you want to put to them.

The Falls Road Mural Tour

Coiste's Mural, Divis Street



Former activists and political ex-prisoners from within the Republican community host this 3-hour walking tour and provide in depth insight into the most recent phase of the Anglo/Irish conflict. The guides weave their own personal stories as they visit many different sites that explain both the local and wider history of Ireland.

Takes place daily from 4th to 14th at 10am

£12 per person (£10 students/children), no booking required.

West Belfast Little Explorers

Falls Park Outdoor Education Centre

West Belfast’s Sure Start Projects is set to a feast of child development activities to Féile an Phobail and this year in the beautiful surroundings of the Falls Park outdoor classroom. Activities will include story time, play time and let’s explore time. Open event. No booking required.

50+ Print Making Class

Tar Anall, Conway Mill, 10am

Following on from the very successful event last year BPW will share printmaking techniques with the Tar Anall 50 plus group resulting in prints, tote bags or T shirts. This ancient art brings out the creative gene in us all and is a fun relaxed way to create art. Free event but booking essential via Tar Anall on 028 9032 3631 or contact Briege on office@bpw.org.uk for additional information.

Irish Language on the Radio: Three Day Irish Language Course

Raidió Failte, Divis Street, 10am

Three day Irish language learning course, focusing on the Irish language used and heard on broadcast radio. Candidates should have at least Higher-Intermediate level Irish. Couse will take place 10am – 12pm from Mon 8th – Wed 10th August. Free course with limited spaces, booking essential via pobal@raidiofailte.com

Community Walk & Talk Group

Newhill Youth & Community Centre (NYCC), 261 Old Whiterock Road, 10am

Part of a series of community-led events being held by NYCC.

James Connolly Heritage Trial

Áras Uí Chonghaile, 374-376 Falls Road, 10.30am

Uncover the hidden heritage of James Connolly on the brand new James Connolly Heritage Trail. This dynamic trail is supported by innovative Augmented Reality, making it the first of its kind in Belfast. The trail takes you on a tour of the city stopping at some of the most historically significant sites associated with James Connolly while exploring Belfast’s political, industrial, feminist and working class history and the city's role in shaping Ireland for the next 100 years.

GLÓR NA MÓNA FAMILY SUMMER SCHEME

The summer scheme ‘Ag Tógail Cláinne le Gaeilge’ is back with a week long programme of trips and activities. Fun events and day trips for parents and children raising their family through the medium of Irish. Every day from 8th – 12th August, 10:30am – 2:30pm £30 per family. Contact gearoidin@glornamona.com

Storytelling with Eamonn Keenan

Falls Road Library, 10.30am, Booking essential

Hear legendary tales from Ireland’s ancient past from renowned storyteller Eamonn Keenan. Trained in the traditional fashion of Ireland’s storytellers and keepers of lore, the Seanchaí, Eamonn will tell tales of how Cú Chulainn got his name, and other stories which he has picked up on his many travels. Stories aimed for children and adults alike.

LEGENDS: Storyteller Eamonn Keenan will be telling tales from Ireland's storied past

Equality Law Reform: Make Equality a Priority

St Mary’s College, 11am

Climate-change, homelessness and the cost of living crisis are just some of the issues that Belfast needs to get to grips with.

This August, the Take Back the City coalition invites the citizens of Belfast (and beyond) to an event during which we hope to sketch out solutions to these problems.

To register contact avril@pprproject.org

No Woman Left Behind: Falls Women’s Centre

Cultúrlann, 11am

The Falls Women’s Centre annual round-table event bringing women from all communities together to discuss how working in solidarity we can further women’s rights and build a peaceful society for our children and grandchildren. Places are by invitation. Please contact Falls Women’s Centre on 028 9032 7672 or info@fallswomenscentre.org to book your place.

The Bodhrán Challenge – Intermediate Level with the Andersonstown Music School

Áras Uí Chonghaile, 374-376 Falls Road, 12.30am

Féile Trad Trail

Skainos Centre, Newtownards Road

Traditional Irish Music with Aaron O’Hagan and friends

Sensory Rave with Little Explorers

Falls Park Bowling Pavilion, 1pm

Sensory rave for children with sensory issues, includes bubbles, glow sticks and great music. Parental supervision required, but dancing and fun are guaranteed.

iPhone/Smartphone photography with Mal McCann

Divis Mountain Car Park, 12pm

Join Mal McCann the renowned award-winning Irish News Photographer, former Andersonstown News Photographer and social media journalist of the year 2019 for a walk / workshop on iphoneography. Mal will guide you all the tricks you need to improve your landscape iPhone/smartphone photography. You will be amazed at the quality of your visual stories and editing techniques explained by Mal. Free Event. Limited spaces available, 14 years and over. Please wear appropriate clothing for the walk. Contact kevin@feilebelfast.com for booking.

Building Casement Park

Wolf & Whistle, 12.30pm

A detailed discussion on the rebuilding of Casement Park and what it will mean for West Belfast and Antrim GAA.

Lenadoon Community Festival: Irish Language Tour of City Cemetery with Seán Fennell

Julie Livingstone Mural, Glenveigh Drive, 1pm (transport to City Cemetery provided)

Local muinteoir scoile Seán Fennell will tell the story of Belfast through the graves of City Cemetery. It ranges from William Pirrie and Edward Harland to Margaret Byers and Vere Foster via Kieran Nugent and Julie Livingstone. The First World War, the hunger strike and Belfast Celtic are all covered. Copies of Seán Fennell’s book Stair Faoin Speir will be available to purchase.

Delivered through Irish and suitable for those with at least a moderate understanding of the language.

Legacies of the Irish Civil War

St Mary’s University College, 1pm

No centenary event can hope to satisfactorily unravel the deep complexity of 1922-23 in Ireland, when partition began to bite deep and much of the country was ravaged by political violence. Dublin born historian, author and University of Limerick lecturer, Ruan O’Donnell, explores some of the most significant canards and untruths of the period and their lasting impact on Ireland.

Irish Legends – The Tale of Finn Maccool

Balmoral Hotel, Black’s Road 1pm

This interactive production by Tom Rowntree-Finlay (writer of the Belfast Ma), takes young audiences on a whirlwind adventure. Find out how Ireland’s most famous Giant, Finn MacCool, became the leader of the Fianna, caught the Salmon of Knowledge and created the Giants Causeway. A great family event for young and old alike, recommended for 6 year olds +. Approximate 70min duration.

Presented in partnership with Gambit Theatre Company and Balmoral Hotel. Tickets £10 (includes popcorn). www.ticketsource.co.uk/gambit-theatre-company/edxebgx

City Cemetery Tours with Tom Hartley

Belfast City Cemetery, 1pm

In his walk through the cemetery Tom Hartley will unravel the complex story of BCC using his knowledge of those who are buried there. His walk is a must for those who have an interest in the history of Belfast. There are many threads that are woven to produce the historic fabric of a dynamic city.

Féile Trad Trail

Áras Uí Chonghaile, 374-376 Falls Road, 1-3pm

Traditional music with John McSherry, Fra McIlduff & Brendán Quinn

Also, from 4-6pm there will be Féile Trad Trails at

The Points

Grannie Annies

Henry’s

Kelly’s Cellars

6-8pm

McEnaney’s

Féile Trad Trail🎻



12pm - @Culturlann

4pm - Grannie Annies

5pm - The Points



Féile Trad Sessions are FREE to attend



All welcome pic.twitter.com/rdOhJBbzQS — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 9, 2022

The Border Poll and an Irish Referendum

St Mary’s University College, 3pm

What do women’s groups across the island think about a border poll? Fidelma Ashe will present the findings from an Ulster University research project, Constitutional conversations: Gendering crossborder debates on the question of Irish unification, on conversations that were held with women’s groups across the island, 10 in the south, and 10 in the north. Claire Hackett and Sarah Creighton will respond to the findings. Organised by Féile’s Debate and Discussions Committee. No booking required.

BORDER POLL AND AN IRISH REFERENDUM



📆Today 3pm



📍St Mary’s University College



Fidelma Ashe presents the findings from an Ulster University Research Project with women’s groups north & south on Irish Unity.



Claire Hackett & Sarah Creighton respond to the findings. pic.twitter.com/vHPpN8DL9o — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 10, 2022

Pleann Bread Nor Profits

St Mary’s University College, 3pm

Irish language talk. Bread nor Profits is a history from the bottom up, 17 chapters about the politics of the working class during the revolution. Ciaran Ó Brolcháin will chair a debate between four Irish speakers who contributed to the book: the renowned historian Aindrias Ó Cathasaigh, Síobhra Aiken and Michael Pierse from the Queen's University and Fearghal Mac Bloscaidh from St. Mary's University College. Organized by St. Mary's University College.

Apologies for Human Rights Abuses: What is Their Value?

St Mary’s University College, 5pm

Apologies for past human rights abuses are frequent worldwide, including in Ireland over Bloody Sunday and historic institutional child abuse. The panel will tackle a number of questions including What constitutes a worthwhile apology? Who should give it? How should it be worded? Is an apology enough in the quest for justice? If not, should apologies only be given when other justice measures have been put in place? Panel: Jon McCourt of Survivors Northwest, Carmel Quinn from the Ballymurphy Massacre campaign, and Jean Hegarty from the Bloody Sunday Campaign. Chair: Bill Rolston No booking required.

Outdoor Fun Mega Park

Park Centre Car Park, 5-9pm

Friday 5th to Sunday 14th August

Fun for the whole family!

West Belfast Talks Back

St Mary’s University College, 7pm

West Belfast will be asking questions of several panellists including Stephen Farry MP, Claire Hanna MP, Chris Hazzard MP, Aoife Grace Moore & Representative from UUP.

Chaired by Mark Simpson.

An Cumann Dearg

Áras Uí Chonghaile, 374-376 Falls Road, 7pm

A night of song and story in the beautiful setting of Áras Uí Chonghaile. An Cumann Dearg celebrates social struggle and political activism from around the globe through music, poetry and storytelling. Whether you’ve a song to sing, a story to tell or just want to enjoy the craic – come along for what promises to be a great night! Register interest: info@arasuichonghaile.com

Israel's Attempt to Control Social Media

St Mary's University College, 7pm

A panel will discuss Israel’s intimidation and cancel culture, and attempts to silence activists’ in the arts and social media.

Panelists: Farrah Ruveyda, Right to Return Centre; Lowkey, singer, songwriter, campaigner; Janna Jihad from Nabi Saleh, worlds youngest journalist.

Dan McCabe and Band: Live at the Devenish

The Deveninish, 7pm, Book tickets on Ticketmaster.ie - £20

Talented Irish Singer Dan McCabe will be performing his music at the Devenish. Expect stirring renditions of classic Irish folk tunes as well as some tunes from around the world.

St Mungo’s and the Ladies

Lyric Theatre, 7.30pm

Play featuring the successful fictional St Mungo’s GAA club.

Tickets £12-£28

Booking: https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/st-mungos-the-ladies

St Mungo's Gaelic football club are back, and this time they've got a Ladies team!

The GAA football club are content with their mid-table second division survivors status when Dearbhla McDermott asks St Mungo’s if she can set up a ladies team. The chairman can’t really say no; she’s his god-daughter after all. So long as it doesn’t affect the men’s team, of course.

And so unfolds an inevitable war of training pitch availability disputes, mini-bus bust-ups and summits about the state of the toilets. And many, many cups of tea. But the biggest problem is: The women are beginning to get better than the men. And the novelty act for the big Scór competition is a total balls up.