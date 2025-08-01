FÉILE 25: A weekend of events for all the family

THE sound of laughter, thousands of happy faces and a fantastic display of global culture and diversity. This is what Féile’s Carnival Parade, Party in the Park and Teddy Bears Picnic are all about.

These three events are the highlights of our family and young people programme at Féile 2025.

Thousands of people take part each year, and this year we are going to make these events the biggest they have ever been.

This Saturday 2nd August at 12pm the annual Féile Carnival Parade will gather at the Dunville Park and at 1pm will make the journey up the Falls Road to its final destination at Sportlann na hÉireann, the former Beechmount Leisure Centre site.

The Carnival Parade, supported by The Park Centre, Active Communities Network, and CCU Credit Union, is one of the most colourful and inclusive parades in Ireland.

It has circus performers, music, street artists, community floats, sports clubs, community organisations, local and international artists, and more and is a wonderful occasion.

This year’s parade, which will be led by the GAA, will recognise the incredible work they do here in West Belfast, right across Ireland, and globally, and also highlight the ongoing campaign to get Casement Park built.

We invite you to join the parade or come along and watch this fantastic spectacle.

Once the Carnival Parade reaches Sportlann na hÉireann, the Party in the Park begins at 2pm through to 4pm.

This event is supported by Kennedy Centre, Active Communities Network, and CCU Credit Union, and this year we have local and international music and dance, inflatables, party games, sporting activities, a climbing tower, archery, and much more.

On Sunday 3rd August from 12-3pm, the Teddy Bears Picnic takes place in the Falls Park.

Families are invited to get a picnic ready and bring their teddy bears and a blanket to the park for an exclusive picnic on the green and a range of amazing activities and fun and games suitable for toddlers and children.

This is a superb and very popular event for families with younger children.

Féile is proud to offer a diverse programme of events, with something for everyone. Family events, major concerts, debates and discussions, theatre, arts and much more.

Féile is a showcase of the best of West Belfast, and everything this fantastic community has to offer.

This year we aim to make Féile 2025 the biggest Féile ever held. In total over 120,000 people are expected to attend from 26th July through to 10th August.

Over 600 events will take place at 50 venues, including over 90 debates and discussions, over 90 art exhibitions, a host of literary, sporting and theatre events, our massive carnival parade, a series of family, community, Irish language, and environment events, 120 trad music sessions across the city, and six massive outdoor concerts.

So, we are inviting you all to join with us and attend these family events and make Féile 2025 one that we will all remember with pride in years to come.