Live events return with Féile an Earraigh festival in March

LIVE: Beoga are set to open this year's Féile an Earraigh

THE dynamic team at Féile an Phobail have put together a fantastic programme of events for Féile an Earraigh, the annual Spring Festival, which will take place from 1-19 March this year.

Fresh from the massive success of Féile in August 2021, Féile and Earraigh was launched at Áras Uí Chonghaile on the Falls Road.

Speakers included the Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey, Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, and Arts Council Chief Executive Roisin MacDonough.

LAUNCH: Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl with Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey checking out next month’s events

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble spoke at the launch event and gave a taste of what Féile an Earraigh has to offer.

“Each year our Spring Festival, Féile an Earraigh, continues to grow, with over 150 events taking place this March," he said.

"Féile an Earraigh is programmed to coincide with the celebration of our patron saint, St Patrick. This year’s Féile an Earraigh delivers a wonderful mix of traditional music, concerts, talks, tours, book launches, family events, International Women’s Day events, and St Patrick’s Day related arts and cultural events. At Féile an Earraigh, it’s not just about the tunes, it’s also about the warm and welcoming atmosphere that awaits locals and visitors alike.

It was wonderful to welcome Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, and an t-Ardmhéara, Kate Nicholl, to Áras Uí Chonghaile today for the launch of the 2022 Féile an Earraigh Programme 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UFPatvncGN — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) February 16, 2022

“Féile an Earraigh forms part of a wider series of fantastic events organised by Belfast city council for the St Patrick’s Day period.

“Some of the highlights of this March’s Spring festival include the Féile Trad Trail with free live Irish traditional music at venues across west Belfast and in Belfast city centre in the ten days leading up to, and after, St Patrick’s Day.

"On Friday 4th March Irish traditional band Beoga, who collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the hit song Galway Girl, will be in concert at The Devenish Complex. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are on sale now.

“We have a massive concert in The Devenish on Friday 11th March, with famous Irish band Aslan, fronted by the legendary Christy Dignam. Tickets are available for only £20 from Ticketmaster. This will be a sell out so get your tickets sorted now!

“We are very excited that on Tuesday 15th March, Aoife Scott will be in concert in the beautiful setting of Clonard Monastery in partnership with Ortus Business Group with tickets available now from Ticketmaster.

“This event sells out every year so don’t wait about and get your tickets quickly. The setting and the sound in Clonard Monastery always makes it an evening to remember.

"The famous International Day and Food Fayre will take place on Wednesday 16th March at 12pm in the Conway Mill Atrium, showcasing food from across the world and with fantastic international live music.

“On St Patrick’s Day the Craic 10k will take place from Belfast City Hall. Thousands take part in this huge event which is now in its 8th year, and you should get registered now and get yourself ready for this great event."

Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey said: “This is a welcome return to a full programme of safe, live events after what has been an extremely difficult two years for the arts sector. I am delighted that my department, through the Arts Council, continues to support Féile, which makes a significant contribution to the cultural, social and economic regeneration of West Belfast and the city.”

“This year, I am particularly delighted to launch this full programme of events which reaches out to everyone – our local community, our visitors and the wider international audience.

“It is important that my department supports this festival. The range of events in the programme showcases what we have to offer – the talent, the energy, and the creativity of those who, through performance, celebrate our arts and contribute to our social, economic and cultural fabric.

“We all know the importance of the arts and the transformative role they can play in communities – engaging minds at an early age, respecting diversity, building social cohesion.

“I look forward to attending the festival and I am proud to continue to do what I can to support Féile and the arts.”

To view the full Féile an Earraigh programme click here.