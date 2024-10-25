Lenadoon family determined to raise even more for charity this Halloween after daughter Martina's passing

GOOD CAUSE: Philomena McCloskey in her spooky Halloween garden where she is raising funds for Pretty n Pink

A FAMILY in Lenadoon are continuing their Halloween display tradition in memory of their late daughter.

The McCloskey family have been raising money on behalf of Pretty n Pink charity after their daughter Martina was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Sadly, Martina passed away in July this year but their Halloween tradition of giving over their front garden to a host of terrifying figures is once again on display.

"This is the third year of doing it. Last year we raised £1,317 and I am more determined now after Martina's passing to raise even more," explained mum Philomena.

"My son John gets all of the statues from McPeake's and he orders new ones every year and puts them up with the help of his friends. It takes about three days.

"We have buckets which have been very kindly donated to us for Pretty n Pink from the Park Centre and they've helped us to organise the collection.

"People seem to love it. The kids come in after school and at night. It is open to everyone to come along to see and hopefully make a donation.

"We hope people can come and bring their kids to see the scary statues and there will also be treats and sweets available for the children too."