Féile Halloween parade and fireworks display to be biggest ever

THE Belfast sky will light up on Wednesday 30th October, for Féile’s annual Halloween Parade and Fireworks Display to cap off Féile an Phobail’s Halloween programme.

From this Sunday 27th October to Tuesday 29th October the Falls Park Bowling Pavilion will play host to Féile’s largest and most ambitious Haunted House Halloween experience.

Joe Herald, Féile’s Community Cohesion Co-ordinator, who is helping organise the programme said: “We have over 20 performers in our Haunted House experience, from young aspiring actors working alongside those already established in the performing arts industry, entertaining the community over three days.

“Carnival Chaos, Brassneck Youth, Conradh na Gaeilge, and Active Communities Network are working in partnership with Féile to deliver this event.

“The Haunted House is our biggest ever, and we can safely say that everyone is guaranteed to have a horrid time, in a good way of course!!

“Tickets were sold out for the Haunted House within one hour of being released.”

Féile Director Kevin Gamble spoke about the annual Halloween Parade and Fireworks Display which takes place on Wednesday 30th October in West Belfast.

“Over recent years we have seen a significant increase in community participation in the parade and attendance at the fireworks display. It is great to see such community buy-in to these events. Last year over 10,000 people attended the Parade and the Fireworks Display.

Biggest Ever Féile Halloween Parade and Fireworks Display🎃🧟‍♀️👻🧛💥💥💥



📆 Wednesday 30th October



💥 6pm Assemble at Sportlann na hÉireann



💥 7pm Halloween Parade departs for Falls Park



💥 Massive Fireworks Display will take place when parade arrives at Falls Park pic.twitter.com/pzNLRZa8jU — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) October 23, 2024

“The starting point of the Lantern Parade is Spórtlann na hÉireann, Falls Road (beside Coláiste Feirste) and the parade will walk from there to the Féile Falls Park Event Space.

“We have lots of characters including the Hocus Pocus witches, Valek from The Nun, Pennywise the Clown from IT, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Leatherface.

“We have Samba bands, Indian Beats Drummers, the Shakti Tribe, the Brazilian Beat NI Samba Band, the Brazilian Beat School, a Chinese Performance Group, and our amazing Fire Breathers, and a large range of floats and performers from ArtsEkta themed around the Mexican Day of the Dead.

“We are appealing to anyone attending to join us from 6pm at Spórtlann to enjoy the music as we gather and prepare for the parade. The parade will depart from Spórtlann na hÉireann for the Falls Park at 7pm.

“You are never too old to enjoy Halloween! This year’s parade will see lots of performers, bands and floats. The fireworks display will take place once everyone from the Halloween Parade has safely entered the park.

“For anyone attending the parade and fireworks display, parking is available at Kennedy Centre on the Falls Road and Park Centre at the bottom of Donegall Road who have kindly offered their facilities to support the event.”

The Lantern Parade will assemble on Wednesday 30th October at 6pm, departing at 7pm from Spórtlann na hÉireann, Falls Road to parade to the Féile Falls Park Event Space.

The fireworks display will take place only when everyone from the parade has safely arrived at the viewing area at the Falls Park Event Space.

Additional exit points will be in place after the event is over.