Filming for new Troubles drama takes place on North Belfast streets

PRODUCTION: The filming of Trespasses in the Salisbury Avenue and Chichester Park area this week

A NORTH Belfast street and surrounding area has been taken over by TV crews shooting a new romantic drama series set during the Troubles.

The North Belfast News spotted activity in Salisbury Avenue and Chichester Park areas this week.

Trespasses, a drama by Wildgaze Productions for Channel 4, follows a Catholic schoolteacher who falls for a Protestant solicitor who defends members of the IRA.

The series is based on the award-winning debut novel of the same name by author Louise Kennedy, which won the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

The drama stars Emmy Award-winning actress and X-Files star Gillian Anderson.

The series is expected to air on Channel 4 next year.