A NORTH Belfast street and surrounding area has been taken over by TV crews shooting a new romantic drama series set during the Troubles.
The North Belfast News spotted activity in Salisbury Avenue and Chichester Park areas this week.
Trespasses, a drama by Wildgaze Productions for Channel 4, follows a Catholic schoolteacher who falls for a Protestant solicitor who defends members of the IRA.
The series is based on the award-winning debut novel of the same name by author Louise Kennedy, which won the Women’s Prize for Fiction.
The drama stars Emmy Award-winning actress and X-Files star Gillian Anderson.
The series is expected to air on Channel 4 next year.