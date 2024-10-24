Woman found guilty of murdering partner

A WOMAN has been found guilty of the murder of her partner in West Belfast two years ago.

Julie Ann McIlwaine, of Kilwee Lane was found guilty after nine hours of deliberations from jurors at Coleraine Crown Court on Wednesday.

James Joseph Crossley (38) was stabbed ten times while he slept at her former home in Filbert Drive in Dunmurry in March 2022. Ms McIlwaine had admitted killing Mr Crossley but denied his murder.

She will receive an automatic life sentence with the amount of time she has to spend in jail before she is eligible for parole decided at a later date. The court had perviously heard that the pair were in a relationship marred by domestic abuse and coercive control.

In a statement, the Crossley family said there were "no winners here".

"This verdict won’t bring our son back," they said. "But we are glad it’s over."

Leaving the court, a member of the McIlwaine family said they were “disgusted” by the verdict.