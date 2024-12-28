Persistent flooding at Dunmurry roundabout to be addressed in New Year

PERSISTENT flooding at the roundabout on the Old Golf Course Road in Dunmurry is to be addressed in the New Year.

Local resident Geraldine Vernon contacted the Andersonstown News to express her frustration at the issue.

"It is terrible. It has been like that for months," she explained. "With the storms and heavy rain this year, the problem has got worse.

"I am a regular user of the road and it is a disgrace that a major roundabout is allowed to be left like this for so long."

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department is aware of flooding at this location and has programmed further drainage investigation works.

"Due to the location of the flooding and the traffic sensitive nature of this road these works need to be completed under lane closures and at weekends.

"The works have been programmed for completion in early January 2025."