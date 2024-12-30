'We just want John home' – Family of missing West Belfast man in Spain

MISSING: John George (37) who has not been seen since earlier this month

THE family of a West Belfast man missing in Spain have vowed not to return home without his body.

John George (37) – who is also known as John Hardy – was last in touch with his family on December 14, when he drove from Alicante to Benidorm. He was due to board a flight home on Wednesday, December 18.

He had travelled to Spain three weeks earlier to visit friends but never made it back to spend Christmas with his children.

Some of his family, including parents Billy and Sharon and sister Courtney have flown to Spain to search for answers. A £30,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts has been offered.

In a post on social media, dad Billy said: "It is unbelievable what we are going through. We just want John's body home. Somebody has information and I would plead with them to share it with us.

"We are incredibly grateful for all the support shown so far as the days go on.

"I can't begin to explain how both physically and mentally draining it is continuing to search for a loved one, however, the rising support from both back home and also here is giving us the hope and strength we need to continue to return John home."

The PSNI said its officers were liaising with the missing man's family.

"While the investigation must be progressed by Spanish police, the PSNI will assist with any local enquiries as requested by them," a spokesperson said.

A candlelit vigil for John will take place at St Luke's Church, Twinbrook at 7pm on Tuesday night.