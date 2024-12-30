Two police officers injured after scrambler incident in Twinbrook

TWO police officers were injured while dealing with anti-social behaviour in the Twinbrook area on Christmas Day.

Police received reports of multiple scramblers being driven in the Bell Steele Road, Glenbawn and Stewartstown Road areas at around 11am.

Officers attended and were surrounded by a large group of people in the Glasvey Drive area, who assaulted two of our officers.

One of the officers had a glass bottle thrown at him, cutting his hand. A second officer was kicked multiple times. A police car was also damaged during the incident.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and use of a motorcycle failing to wear protective headgear. He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries

Inspector McCann said: "We are lucky we are not looking at a much more serious incident. Our officers work tirelessly to protect our communities and do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job.

"We urge the public to think about their use of scrambler and to learn the legalities surrounding their use. Scramblers do not generally comply with construction and use legislation and vehicle standards so are therefore, restricted to off-road use only.

"An investigation has been launched to identify the suspects, and we would appeal to anyone who can help identify those in the area at the time, or with dashcam or doorbell footage, to contact police on 101 and quote reference 401 of 25/12/24."