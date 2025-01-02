Renewed appeal on disappearance of Martin Kelly 19 years ago

A RENEWED appeal has been made regarding the disappearance of a Belfast man 19 years ago.

Martin Kelly worked as a plumber and a part-time bar man in the Priory Inn at Holywood. On New Year’s Day 2006 Martin and his friends went to Pat’s Bar in Garmoyle Street, Sailortown to watch a football match.

The friends left and Martin remained in the bar talking to other customers. He left at about 7.10pm and hasn't been seen since.

Martin, who is about six foot one inch tall and of slim build with short dark hair, was wearing a black ‘Guinness’ T-shirt and blue jeans

Police investigating Martin's disappearance carried out searches on land and on the water and deployed the diving team and air support team in these searches.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: "We have also undertaken extensive enquiries but despite conducting a wide range of interviews and reviewing all available CCTV relating to the incident, Martin has not been located.

“We remain committed and determined to discovering what happened to Martin and detectives will continue to follow up all new lines of enquiry and any new information.

"Police would urge anyone who may have knowledge of Martin’s disappearance to contact the PSNI.

“Information can be given to detectives by calling 101, the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or Missing People on 116 000.”