Troubled North Belfast care home acquired by prominent health group

A PROMINENT healthcare group has acquired a troubled North Belfast care home as part of a £7 million investment.

Parkdean Care Home in Fortwilliam Park has been acquired by Conway Health Group.

Earlier this year, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) said Parkdean had failed to meet standards in wound care and end of life care since 2021.

The home was previously owned by Amstecos Limited, which also runs Ambassador Nursing Home on the city’s Antrim Road and El Shammah Residential Home in Lisburn.

The acquisition of Parkdean Care Home by Conway Group marks a transformative step for the home, with the funds dedicated to a complete refurbishment and redesign aimed at creating a modern, compliant, and welcoming environment for residents and staff.

The newly acquired home in Fortwilliam Park will undergo extensive redevelopment. A redesign will aim to create an environment that not only meets but exceeds regulatory requirements, providing both residents and staff with a safe and comfortable space.

Conway Group Healthcare’s primary focus at this stage remains on implementing transformative changes to the site. The group aims to rebuild trust within the local community, ensuring that the home becomes a positive asset there.

Situated in a prime location in North Belfast, the home is registered to provide care for up to 64 residents.

Victoria Humphries, Regional Operations Manager at Conway Group Healthcare, said: "We are delighted to add this sizeable home in a prime location to our healthcare portfolio and are committed to working with all key stakeholders to ensure the delivery of safe, effective, and high-quality person-centred care to all residents.

"This significant investment underscores our dedication to providing welcoming and supportive environments."