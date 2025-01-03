Woman arrested after man stabbed with bottle in Andersonstown

STABBING: The attack took place in South Link on Thursday evening

A WOMAN has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Andersonstown on Thursday night.

Police were called to flats in the South Link area at around 5.30pm after a report that a man had been stabbed in the arm with a bottle.

Armed Response Officers attended and arrested a 37-year-old woman a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding. The man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his arm.

Inspector McCullough said: "Our investigation is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have any witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1166 – 02/01/25.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."