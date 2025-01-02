Search and rescue team fly to Spain to assist with search for missing John George

HELP: A team from K9 Search and Rescue have flown to Spain to assist with the search for missing John George

A SEARCH and rescue team from the North have travelled to Spain to assist with the search of a missing West Belfast man.

John George (37) – who is also known as John Hardy – was last in touch with his family on December 14, when he drove from Alicante to Benidorm. He was due to board a flight home on Wednesday, December 18.

He had travelled to Spain three weeks earlier to visit friends but never made it back to spend Christmas with his children. The family have said that they will not return home without his body.

On Wednesday, a team from K9 Search and Rescue travelled to Alicante to help with the search for John.

In an emotional video on Facebook, John's father, Billy said: "This has gone on too long.

"I am begging to anyone who knows something, have the conscience and just give my son back. It is all I want."