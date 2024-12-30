Cliftonville announce sudden death of player Michael Newberry

CLIFTONVILLE player Michael Newberry has died suddenly, the North Belfast club have announced.

The club announced the news on Monday afternoon, on what would have been his 27th birthday.

The defender grew up in Newcastle upon Tyne and joined the youth academy of his home city Newcastle United at the age of eleven. He was regarded as a prospect while playing for the club.

In 2018, Newberry signed for Icelandic side Víkingur Ólafsvík, before playing for Linfield for three years.

He signed for Cliftonville last summer. He last played for the club in their 2-0 defeat to Crusaders on St Stephen's Day.

In a statement, Cliftonville said: "We are devastated to learn of the sudden death of Michael Newberry.

"Our condolences are extended to Michael's family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played with during his career, and fans who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news."

A NIFL statement added: "Everyone connected with the NI Football League pass on our heartfelt condolences to Michael’s family, friends and everyone connected with Cliftonville Football Club at this sad time."

Cliftonville's NIFL Premiership match against Dungannon Swifts at Solitude on Monday night has been postponed, as well as his former club Linfield's game against Larne.