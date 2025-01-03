Man charged after £75,000 drugs seizure on Crumlin Road

OFF THE STREET: Drugs with a potential street value of £500,000 were recovered in the Lisburn Road area last March

DRUGS with a potential street value of £75,000 have been seized after police stopped a vehicle on the Crumlin Road on Thursday afternoon.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug, and possession of Class A and B controlled drugs.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Follow-up searches were also conducted at three properties located in East Belfast and Antrim.

The male has been further arrested by Detectives from PSNI's Organised Crime Unit in relation to a series of drug seizures made by officers in the past ten months in the Belfast and Glengormley areas. He is currently being interviewed at Musgrave Police Station in relation to the four seizure incidents and further offences relating to human trafficking and money laundering.

In March of last year, drugs with a potential street value of £500,000 were recovered and two men were arrested in the Lisburn Road area, then in September police seized drugs with a potential street value of £225,000 and arrested two men and a woman during a search in the Donegall Pass area of Belfast.

On November 18, drugs with a potential street value of £250,000 were recovered from a vehicle in the Glengormley area and in a follow-up search of a hotel room in Belfast. Two males and a female were arrested on that date.

Detective Inspector Kelly from PSNI Organised Crime Unit said: “Yesterday’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of cannabis by an organised criminal gang based in the greater Belfast area.

“We believe this male is a significant figure within the gang and was involved in the purchase and supply of drugs in bulk quantities to other drug gangs.

“Detectives have been conducting ongoing enquiries to gather evidence to bring this person before the court for a variety of offences.

“Drug suppliers exploit the vulnerable to prop up their own lifestyle. They have scant regard for those people and are only motivated by money.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”