Concerns after night of anti-social behaviour at Broadway roundabout

PARENTS are being urged to speak with their children after a night of anti-social behaviour at Broadway roundabout.

The PSNI attended the scene after a large gathering of young people from the Falls and Village areas at around 8.25pm on Sunday night.

Police say they are also aware of a video circulating on social media involving an individual on a bike, who is believed to have been struck by a vehicle whilst cycling in the Broadway area last night.

The latest incident comes after several nights of anti-social behaviour at the interface this summer.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called on young people to stay away from the area.

“Last night young people gathered at Broadway intent on causing trouble and disruption to local residents, this is disgraceful and must stop," he said. “I want to express my thoughts with the young person injured, I hope they make a full and speedy recovery.

“Sinn Féin has been working with community representatives and residents on the ground since the summer in an effort to ensure this area remains calm and peaceful. Local residents have now had enough, the young people gathering to cause chaos in this area must desist, and parents should also know where their children are.

“I would also again call on the PSNI to put in place additional resources to address ongoing issues in this area.”

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: "There were dozens of young people gathering at either side of Broadway roundabout engaging in throwing bottles and bricks at each other," he said. "This was impacting heavily on communities close by, motorists and healthcare staff trying to get to and from work last night.

Police received reports of a number of youths, who had gathered at the area of the Broadway roundabout at the interface of South and West Belfast, on Sunday 29th December: https://t.co/IzAfNuDG0h pic.twitter.com/6Ei4rU8lK6 — Police South Belfast (@PSNIBelfastS) December 30, 2024

"I tried to talk many of these young people down from getting involved in this. After a period of calm, things escalated again. People are fed up with this unacceptable behaviour and want it to end. It has been going on for too long now.

"I have talked to police today who are closely monitoring the situation and also to community reps, organisations and sporting clubs who are working to pull together to find solution before someone is seriously hurt, or worse killed."

South Belfast Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown said: “We understand the concerns of local residents and the wider public regarding ongoing anti-social behaviour in the Broadway area. Our officers are committed to working alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address the problem.

“However, I also urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about their behaviour. Some young people are behaving recklessly, dangerously and in some instances criminally around Broadway roundabout with little regard for other members of the public and local residents. I am concerned that someone is going to get seriously hurt."