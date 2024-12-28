New York Street Station to transform travel in North Belfast

THE final phase of work at the new York Street Station in North Belfast has been completed, marking the end of the transformative project.

The transformation of York Street Station began in December 2022, with a two-year construction programme to enhance infrastructure and services for passengers in North Belfast and across the country.

Building on the successful operational opening of the station in April. Phase 2 works included the demolition of the old station building, significant upgrades to the new station platforms and new public realm area.

The newly upgraded station features several key improvements designed to enhance the travel experience including a brand-new train station building with fully accessible, high-quality customer and staff facilities.

New public facilities including retail space, toilets, waiting areas and a Changing Places facility.

70 secure cycle parking and connections to existing national cycle route infrastructure, siting for a new Belfast Bikes station, and consideration to any potential future cycle infrastructure developments in the area.

A new passenger footbridge between platforms.

Increased platform width to both passenger platforms to aid passenger congestion at peak times.

New canopies to platforms with increased cover to passenger waiting areas .

New high-quality public realm space creating an ambient and attractive public space.

A landmark Public Art feature.

Easy access to local bus services for links to city centre.



Environmental features include high-quality insulation, efficient glazing, and thoughtfully designed heating and electrical systems set to reduce energy use and reduce CO2 emissions.

John Deery, Contracts Manager at GRAHAM said: “It’s fantastic to see the positive impact the station is bringing to the local area.

"This project builds on our successful collaboration with Translink, and Phase 2 has truly transformed the station into a modern, efficient hub for public transport.

"We are proud of the enhancements we've delivered and look forward to the continued benefits for the community.”

Michael Holmes, Programme Manager at Translink added: “York Street Station represents a significant investment in the communities of North Belfast and highlights the vital role modern infrastructure plays in regeneration.

"From design to delivery, this project embodies Translink’s commitment to providing fully accessible, sustainable transport solutions that connect people and places while fostering community pride.

"This station is more than a transit hub—it’s a symbol of progress for North Belfast, and we are proud to see the positive impact it is already making.”