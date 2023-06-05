Féile '80s and '90s night starting to take shape

SUMMER FUN: Last year's sold-out '80s night was one of the highlights of the festival

THE very best of the '80s and '90s is coming to the Falls Park this August.

Some of the biggest names of two extraordinary decades of music are set to take to the stage at this year's Féile an Phobail festival. The biggest community arts festival in Ireland will be celebrating a monumental milestone of 35 years.

The line-up is starting to emerge with 'The World's Greatest ABBA Show' coming to '80s and '90s night. ARRIVAL From Sweden will be performing the biggest ABBA classics including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes It All, Gimme Gimme and many more.

Boyzlife, a pop supergroup featuring former Boyzone and Westlife stars Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, will be performing all the biggest hits of the decade that we know and love.

Five Star have been added to the line-up and are set to sing all their top hits including System Addict and The Slightest Touch.

The '80s night has been an immensely popular music event in recent years. Ten thousand people attended the sold-out event last August with internationally renowned headliners The Human League.

Thousands attended last year's hugely successful Féile

This year, '90s music will also be on show, bringing two incredible decades of music together for one very special night.

The two-week Féile festivities will include headline concerts, lively debates, discussions and art exhibitions to huge community and sporting events bringing the very best together in West Belfast.

Tickets for the '80s and '90s night are available at Ticketmaster.