Countdown begins: Féile an Phobail to celebrate 35th anniversary with over 350 events

THE biggest community arts festival in Ireland is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary this year with over 350 events at over 50 venues across the city.

Féile an Phobail will once again include major sporting events, world renowned musicians, exhibitions, debates and discussions, parades and much more.

The official launch of this year’s festival programme will take place this Thursday at 1pm, in St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road.

The main speakers will be actress Tara Lynne O’Neill and renowned singer and senator Frances Black, who will be joined by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, and Arts Council Chief Executive Roisin McDonough.



Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble gave a rundown of what the highlights of this year's Féile 35 are going to be ahead of the big launch.



“In the city of Belfast, the month of August means it’s Féile time,” Kevin said.



“Over the years, Féile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, with over 350 events taking place this August.

KNEECAP AT FALLS PARK



🎤 Live with their biggest ever headline concert!



📆 Friday 11th August

🕔 Gates Open 5pm



Ticket Link - https://t.co/ClBUvuj7Qd pic.twitter.com/GQT3qXWEkI — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) June 27, 2023

“We have concerts and major sporting events, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, carnival parades, parties in the park and visual arts.



“We are delighted that actress Tara Lynne O’Neill, a star in the BAFTA award winning TV show Derry Girls, and renowned Irish folk singer Senator Frances Black will be our main speakers at our launch event this Thursday.



“Our debates and discussions programme will take place at St Mary’s University College, and we have a whole host of prominent speakers and panellists confirmed to take part including Jeremy Corbyn MP, American trade union leader Terry O’Sullivan, and GAA President-elect Jarlath Burns.



“We will be holding five open-air concerts at our Falls Park event space, along with a massive outdoor Féile Fight Night on Friday 4th August headlined by Padraig McCrory and featuring Seán McComb.

🏃‍♀️FÉILE 10K RUN + 5K RUN 🏃‍♂️



📅Sunday 13th August

📍Start time 9am Malone College



£15 entry plus booking fee

INCLUDED: T-Shirt, Timing Chip, Race Number, Free Pizza Pass and Medal



Register Now - https://t.co/KvjfgoM6ZT



Over 500 Runners Last Year! pic.twitter.com/W5YikC96KV — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) June 27, 2023

“On Saturday 5th August we have an 80s and 90s Night with Soft Cell’s Marc Almond, Boyzlife featuring Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, FiveStar, Abba Arrival from Sweden, and DJ Johnny Hero, all appearing live. This was an incredible night last year which sold out in record time, and tickets are selling really well for this concert.



“We will also be having our biggest ever Carnival Parade and Party in the Park on Saturday 5th August.



“Famous singer and songwriter Phil Coulter will be appearing live at St Comgalls School on Sunday 6th August.



“On Friday 11th August the Irish language hip-hop phenomenon that is Kneecap will be live in concert at the Falls Park for their biggest ever show, supported by the Whistlin’ Donkeys and others.”

Féile 35 will be taking place from 3rd-13th August and the full Féile events programme is available at www.feilebelfast.com.

Kevin continues: “Féile, from its outset in 1988, has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that.



“We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors, and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support.



“We hope you can all join us, enjoy, and celebrate our 35th anniversary and the fantastic community that we have.

🎙NEIL DELAMERE - Delamerium



🎟Live at Feile An Phobail

📍At The Devenish

⌚️Sunday 6th August



Expect the usual hilarious stories, wry observations and quick-witted improvisation as our comedy hero tries to makes sense of the world around him.



🎫 https://t.co/4S0HVjUQ7z pic.twitter.com/jU5AGFyb3C — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) June 26, 2023

“Ticket sales for this year’s concerts and comedy shows have been incredible so far, so we are advising you to get your tickets now. Don’t leave it until the last minute. When they are gone, they are gone!



“Let’s show the world why this is very much a Féile an Phobail – a festival of the people.”



FÉILE 35 HIGHLIGHTS



SPORT

Féile Fight Night

Falls Park, Belfast

Friday 4th August

Headlined by Padraig McCrory and Featuring Seán McComb

Tickets on sale Friday 30th June 10am from Ticketmaster.ie



Féile 10K + 5K Run

Malone College – Start and End

Sunday 13th August 9am

With over 500 runners taking part last year, it is going to be a big event!

Fee includes T-Shirt, Timing Chip, Race Number and Medal



CONCERTS



80s and 90s Night

Falls Park, Belfast

Saturday 5th August

Tickets £20 online from Ticketmaster.ie

Tribute to Legends of Rock



Featuring:

🤘AC?DC

🤘Hotter Than Hell Kiss Tribute

🤘Creedence Clearwater Review

🤘Brian Downeys Alive & Dangerous

🤘Light



⌚️Thursday 10 August

📍Falls Park, Belfast



Tickets available from https://t.co/At0q0F0NEi

👉 https://t.co/N7snF4fI1k pic.twitter.com/H37vjz2yXk — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) June 26, 2023

Phil Coulter

St Comgalls School, Divis Street

Sunday 6th August

Tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie



Tribute to Rock

Falls Park, Belfast

Thursday 10th August

Tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie



Kneecap

Falls Park, Belfast

Friday 11th August

Tickets available from ticketmaster.ie



DRAMA



Project Children

St Comgall’s School, Divis Street

8pm on Friday 4th, Saturday 5th, Tuesday 8th, Wednesday 9th, Thursday 10th, Friday 11th, Saturday 12th, Sunday 13th August

Tickets £12 available from https://project-children.eventbrite.com



COMEDY



Micky Bartlett live at the Féile

Plus guests Aaron Butler and Tommy McCarthy

The Devenish, Belfast

Friday 4th August

Tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie



Neil Delamere

The Devenish, Belfast

Sunday 6th August

Tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie



Ciaran Bartlett and the Enchanted Curry Half’n’Half

The Devenish, Belfast

Friday 11th August

Tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie

🕺 80’S AND 90’S NIGHT 💃

⭐️ Marc Almond

⭐️ Boyzlife

⭐️ Fivestar

⭐️ ABBA - Arrival from Sweden



📆 Saturday 5th August

📍Falls Park, Belfast



🎫 TICKET LINK - https://t.co/oJYmIbBR3v



🎶 It's going to be a sellout!!! pic.twitter.com/extcZrgqTg — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) June 26, 2023



DEBATES AND DISCUSSIONS



Annual James Connolly Lecture

Thursday 3rd August 5pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

By Terry O’Sullivan, General President Emeritus of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, which represents over half a million members across the U.S.



The Choices for Ireland with Jeremy Corbyn MP

Thursday 3rd August 7pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road



President Elect GAA - In Conversation with Professor Peter Finn

Friday 4th August 7pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Jarlath Burns, the President Elect of the GAA, in Conversation with fellow Armagh Gael Peter Finn, Principal of St Mary’s University College.



Let’s Talk Politics

Monday 7th August 3pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Panellists – David McCann, Gary Murphy, Allison Morris, Freya McClements



Can the Case for the Union be Made?

Wednesday 9th August 1pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

A panel of unionists will consider if the constitutional framework of the UK can be made to work for everyone.



West Belfast Talks Back

Wednesday 10th August 7pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

John Samuelson, International President of the Transport Workers Union; Aoife Grace Moore, journalist and political correspondent; Deirdre Hargey, MLA and former Communities Minister, will be joined by others to discuss the issue of the day.

🎨Féile Visual Arts Competition



This years competition will give both Landscape and Portrait artists the opportunity to compete to be crowned Féile’s Landscape & Portrait Artists of 202👨‍🎨



For entry requirements email visualarts@feilebelfast.com @ArtsCouncilNI @belfastcc pic.twitter.com/RZ8st6C6as — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) June 23, 2023

FAMILY AND CHILDREN



Féile Carnival Parade and Party in the Park

Saturday 5th August

Carnival Parade – 12pm - Meet at Dunville Park to parade to Sportlann na hÉireann at 1pm

Party in the Park- 2-4pm Sportlann na hEireann

The Féile Carnival Parade ranks as one of the most colourful and inclusive parades in Ireland. Circus performers, music bands, street artists and more! This year’s Party in the Park will bring a mix of local and international music and dance, inflatables, party games, sporting activities, and more!

Free Entry



Teddy Bear’s Picnic

Sunday 6th August 12-3pm

Dunville Park, Belfast

We’ll have the usual chaos of inflatables, arts and crafts, petting farm, climbing tower, archery, with a few other surprises thrown in! Just make sure you grab a packed lunch, a blanket, Teddy Bear, and of course its owner.

Free Entry



COMMUNITY



International Food Fayre and Music

Wednesday 9th August 12pm-1.30pm

Conway Mill, Falls Road

Our newcomer and ethnic minority communities deliver an exciting cultural experience with food, music, dance, and art. Featuring foods from Syria, Palestine, Poland, Albania, Greece, Nigeria, Mongolia, Ireland and China.

Free entry



LITERARY

Scribes at the Rock

Thursday 10th August 3.30pm

Rock Bar, Falls Road

Contributions from Michael Magee and Michelle Gallen

Admission £6